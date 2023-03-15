A car is seen on fire during clashes between Eintracht Frankfurt fans and Italian police ahead of the Champions League match between Napoli and Frankfurt in Naples.
Stringer/Reuters
CNN  — 

Violent clashes erupted in the Italian city of Naples on Wednesday as ticketless German soccer fans descended on the city for a key Champions League match which they had been banned from attending.

A spokesperson from the city’s police told CNN that fans of German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt attacked police and set a car on fire ahead of the team’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Napoli.

Supporters of Eitracht Frankfurt set a police car on fire as they clash with police.
Salvatore Laporta/AP

Footage filmed by Reuters shows groups of men attacking riot police with flame throwers and objects in the smoke-shrouded streets of Naples.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi condemned the violence and said he had called Germany’s Ambassador to Italy, Viktor Elbling.

An estimated 400 ticketless Frankfurt fans traveled to Naples.
Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/AP

According to news outlet Football Italia, around 400 Frankfurt fans have traveled to Naples.

Following reports of violence in the first leg of the tie back in Germany, Italian authorities banned Napoli from selling tickets for Wednesday’s match at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to Frankfurt fans, according to a statement from Eintracht Frankfurt published on its website on Sunday.

CNN has reached out to UEFA, Napoli and Frankfurt for comment.