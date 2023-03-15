African Voices

African basketball stars are making their mark on the NBA

By Daniel Renjifo, CNN
Published 5:03 AM EDT, Wed March 15, 2023
Six-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was the NBA's top scorer in the 2021-2022 season, averaging 30.6 points per game. The Cameroonian was runner up for the NBA MVP award for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Bismack Biyombo began his professional basketball career in Spain and joined the NBA in 2011. After his father's death in 2022, the Phoenix Suns player said he would <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/12/sport/bismack-biyombo-salary-hospital-congo-father-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">donate his entire salary for the season</a> to build a hospital in DRC in his father's memory.
Barry Gossage/NBAE/Getty Images
Pascal Siakam is a two-time NBA All-Star and one of eight African players on the Toronto Raptors roster. Born in Cameroon, Siakam has been with the Canadian team since 2016.
Vaughn Ridley/NBAE/Getty Images
Cameroonian center Christian Koloko signed a multi-year contract with the Toronto Raptors last year after participating in Basketball Without Borders program in 2017 and 2018.
Adam Hagy/NBAE/Getty Images
Serge Ibaka played in the Spanish league before joining the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009. Born in the Republic of Congo, in 2011 Ibaka became a Spanish citizen and won an Olympic silver medal for the country at the 2012 Olympics.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
When Gorgui Dieng signed a $64 million four-year contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016, it was the most valuable ever signed by a Senegalese player. He was also the first player to make it to the NBA from the SEED Project -- a non-profit that uses basketball as a platform to engage youth in academic, athletic and leadership programs. Dieng has been recognized by the NBA for <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/15/sport/gorgui-dieng-charity-award-nba-sportspeople-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the work done by his foundation in Senegal</a>.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Born in Sudan, Bol Bol joined the Denver Nuggets in 2019. Son of one of the NBA's tallest ever players, the late Manute Bol, at 7 foot 2 inches tall the younger Bol now cuts an imposing figure with the Orlando Magic.
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Born in Guinea, Mamadi Diakite was drafted to NBA one year after he won the 2019 NCAA National Championship with University of Virginia. He now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Josh Okogie graduated from Georgia Tech University and now plays with the Phoenix Suns.
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
Another player born in Lagos, Nigeria, Udoka Azubuike was offered a scholarship as a child to play basketball in the US and graduated from Kansas University. He joined the NBA in 2020, playing with Utah Jazz.<br />
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Born in Sudan, Wenyen Gabriel was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2018 and joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty Images
Born in Luanda, Angola, Bruno Fernando played at the 2014 FIBA Under-17 World Championship, before joining the NBA in 2019. As of February 2023, he's back with the Atlanta Hawks, where he began his NBA career.
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
CNN  — 

March 11 marked the start of the Basketball Africa League, the continent’s premier basketball competition. Ahead of its third season, president Amadou Gallo Fall reflected on the rise of the sport on the continent. “It’s been an evolutive journey,” he said.

This year’s competition will be held over three months, starting in Senegal’s capital, and Fall’s hometown, Dakar, and will feature 12 teams from across Africa

Launched in 2019 as a partnership between the NBA and the International Basketball Federation, the inaugural BAL season was postponed as a result of the Covid pandemic, finally taking place in 2021. It was the culmination of the work Fall has been doing for almost a quarter century.

In 1998, while studying in the US on a basketball scholarship, Fall founded the SEED Project (Sports for Education and Economic Development) – a non-profit that uses basketball as a platform to engage youth in academic, athletic and leadership programs. He was later involved in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program, which develops players from outside the US, and the opening of the NBA Africa office in 2010.

“All the programs that we’ve launched … are the milestones that ultimately led to the Basketball Africa League,” Fall said.

Those initiatives are helping to introduce more young Africans to the sport, and giving them an opportunity to pursue a basketball career on the continent.

“The best will always, hopefully, get to the NBA and that’s what we want. But if they don’t make it to the NBA, we want to make sure their next best choice is right here,” Fall adds.

African talent in the NBA

At the start of the 2022-2023 season, NBA rosters included 16 players born in Africa, while 35 of the league’s 120 international players had at least one African parent.

When the Toronto Raptors faced the Philadelphia 76ers last October, it was the first time an NBA court had been shared by three players from Cameroon: Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko, who have all taken part in the Basketball Without Borders camp.

Christian Koloko of the Toronto Raptors shoots a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks on November 19, 2022, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Adam Hagy/NBAE/Getty Images

It was a historic moment for African basketball and for Koloko, the Raptors rookie center.

“It was one of my first games in the NBA,” he recalled. “I was like wow; we really have three Cameroonians at the same time. Embiid was one of my favorite players (growing up),” he says.

That admiration is shared by others. Embiid was voted the third most likely player to win the MVP award this year, as part of an NBA survey of the league’s general managers.

Masai Ujiri speaking in Kenya
Jamal Burger

Masai Ujiri, NBA's only African team president: 'It's fine being the first; I have a problem being the only one'

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was born in Nigeria and in 2010 became the first African general manager in US professional sports when he joined the Denver Nuggets. He joined the Raptors in 2013 and won the NBA championship with them in 2019. The team’s current roster features eight Africans – more than any team in the NBA.

Ujiri believes that, as the only NBA team based outside the US, it has a unique opportunity. “I think Toronto is global. We’re a team of the world,” he says.

Nonetheless, he is working to grow the game in his home continent. His Giants of Africa non-profit has hosted basketball camps for more than 5,000 children in 16 African countries since 2003 – and he is currently on a mission to build 100 basketball courts across the continent.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers drives past Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on February 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers drives past Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on February 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It ties in with efforts in the NBA and BAL to create an ecosystem to foster talent at in Africa. The rosters for this season’s 12 BAL teams will include 12 players from the NBA Academy Africa, an elite basketball training center in Saly, Senegal,

Raptors Cameroonian forward Siakam believes the future is bright for African talent. “We all know that this is something incredible that we are achieving,” he says. “At the end of the day Africa is winning.”

Look through the gallery above to see some of the NBA's African stars.

