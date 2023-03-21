Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint statement with Chinese President Xi Jinping following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023.
Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool/Sputnik/Reuters
CNN  — 

Russia is “deliberately trying to disinform,” said the UK Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned London against providing Ukraine with ammunition that contains depleted uranium.

On Monday, the UK confirmed that it will send ammunition containing depleted uranium to Ukraine, a development which Putin referenced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Today it became known that Great Britain, through the mouth of the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense of this country, announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with combined uranium,” Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Grigory SYSOYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by GRIGORY SYSOYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Grigory Sysoyev/AFP/SPUTNIK/Getty Images

“I would like to note that if all this happens, Russia will have to react accordingly. I mean that the collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component,” he added.

SAN DIEGO, CA - MARCH 12: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at San Diego International Airport on March 12, 2023 in San Diego, California. U.S. President Biden is hosting Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego for an AUKUS meeting to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations. (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool /Getty Images)
Leon Neal/Getty Images

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, depleted uranium is used in ammunition designed to pierce armor plating because it becomes sharper on impact with a target.

It is “considerably less radioactive than natural uranium,” according to the agency.

In response to Putin’s remarks, a spokesperson for the MOD said that “the British Army has used depleted uranium in its armour piercing shells for decades.”

“It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities. Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform,” they said.

“Independent research by scientists from groups such as the Royal Society has assessed that any impact to personal health and the environment from the use of depleted uranium munitions is likely to be low,” the spokesperson added.