CNN —

Three months may have passed since Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, but celebrations in the South American nation are showing no signs of abating.

The Argentine national team is preparing to play two friendlies at home to Panama and Curaçao over the next six days, though the soccer itself is likely be little more than a footnote.

It is the first time since those wild scenes in Buenos Aires in the days after the World Cup that Argentina’s heroes have returned home and much has been planned for what is essentially an extended trophy parade in between the two friendlies

There will be a DJ and bands playing before, after and during half-time of Thursday’s match against Panama, according to ESPN, as well as a film about head coach Lionel Scaloni and a stadium singalong to ‘Muchachos,’ the rewritten 2003 hit song that became Argentina’s unofficial anthem during the World Cup.

Lionel Messi in training ahead of Argentina's match against Panama. Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

To end the night, the team will parade the World Cup trophy around River Plate’s iconic El Monumental in Buenos Aires. More than 1.5 million ticket requests were made for the game, per ESPN.

Argentina, understandably, is at fever pitch.

Videos circulating on social media earlier this week show a throng of fans – hundreds would be a conservative estimate – outside of a restaurant where national team captain and talisman Lionel Messi was eating.

The entire road was densely packed, save for a small passage made for Messi and his car. Many fans reached out as he left the establishment, attempting to touch their idol as a beaming Messi made his way through a small path carved out by police.

The national team will then take the World Cup trophy to Santiago del Estero in northern Argentina, where it will play against Curaçao at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades on Tuesday.