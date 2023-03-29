exp Boris Becker intv Amanpour 03281PSEG1 cnni sports_00002001.png
Boris Becker: Rise, fall and redemption
04:21 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
exp Boris Becker intv Amanpour 03281PSEG1 cnni sports_00002001.png
Boris Becker: Rise, fall and redemption
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 lead the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Felix Georgii wakeboards at the Frozen Wake Lake project in Jokkmokk, Sweden on February 12, 2023 // Lorenz Holder / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202302200446 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pushing the bounds of wakeboarding above -- and below -- the ice
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp trans athlete sports ban brennan 03263ASEG1 cnni world_00004301.png
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
06:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
novak dojokovic becky anderson
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates as he won the World Championship's title after the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix race at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, on November 6, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
2022 MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia previews the new season with CNN
05:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CANILLO, ANDORRA - MARCH 15: Men's Downhill World Cup Winner, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway celebrates with the crystal globe after competing in the Men's Downhill during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Final on March 15, 2023 in Canillo, Andorra. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Norway's skiing star Kilde celebrates another downhill crown
05:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
202303010-women world cup equal pay
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Ben Mee of Brentford celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Brentford's 'moneyball' philosophy bests teams with bigger budgets
05:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cuban boxers fight during the first official women's boxing program in Cuba at the Giraldo Cordova boxing school in Havana, on December 17, 2022. - With a strong right jab to the face of his opponent, Elianni García Polledo (50kg), decided this Saturday the first official women's boxing match in Cuba, a day awaited for decades by the women of the island. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnail Ja Morant gun livestream
'Most exciting young star' away from NBA court after gun controversy
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230303-Emiliano Martinez-penalty shootout
Emiliano Martínez: The art of winning a penalty shootout
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Kirk kisses the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament in a playoff against Eric Cole, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chris Kirk speaks to CNN after first PGA Tour win in 8 years
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fernando Alonso Video tease image
Fernando Alonso eyes 'magical' podium finish as he embarks on new challenge with Aston Martin
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Angel City Football Club President Julie Uhrman and first overall draft pick Alyssa Thompson pose with a jersey during the Angel City Football Club 2023 NWSL Draft Party at Nike LA on January 12, 2023 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sebastien haller gano partido vida cancer testicular vuelta canchas borussia dortmund futbol deportes cnn_00000130.png
Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Tennis great Boris Becker says he’s grateful just to be alive as he reflected on spending time in prison in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Becker was released from Huntercombe prison in December after serving just eight months of his two-and-a-half-year sentence for charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy case.

Soon after his release, Becker told German broadcaster Sat 1 that a prison “inmate tried to kill” him during his incarceration.

“It feels great [to be out],” Becker told Amanpour. “You only appreciate freedom once you’ve been incarcerated, let me tell you. It’s a different lifestyle, it’s different world. I’ve been out now for over three months and I’m happy to be here alive and speaking to you.

“Prison life is a very dangerous place. I watched a couple of movies beforehand just to prepare myself a little bit, but I didn’t expect it like that. It’s very scary. It’s a real punishment. I mean, prison’s supposed to be that, but it’s a real punishment taking away your freedom, your livelihood.

“The only currency you have is your character and your personality – literally – and you better make friends with the strong boys because you need protection, you need a group of people that look out for you.”

Boris Becker became a tennis pundit after retiring.
Boris Becker became a tennis pundit after retiring.
Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

‘You had me at Boris’

A six-time grand slam champion, the 55-year-old was speaking to Amanour ahead of the release of a new documentary about his life and career, titled ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker.’

The two-part documentary, which airs on April 7 on Apple TV, is the work of Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney and Oscar-winning producer John Battsek, who had special access to Becker for more than three years until his sentencing in April 2022.

“I was originally intrigued by doing a doc about Boris because I was a huge tennis fan, of course, and Boris is one of the great players of all time,” Gibney told Amanpour.

“So when John Battsek approached me and said: ‘Would you be interested in doing this?’ I told him: ‘You had me at Boris.’

“But the other thing that was interesting to me, I’d seen Boris play a cameo role in a film called ‘Love Means Zero’ and it’s rare when you get an athlete of Boris’ stature who can talk as eloquently as Boris can about the sport, and also about the psychological elements of tennis.

“So it was Boris’s skill as a player, but also as a storyteller that really intrigued me to do the story.”

The documentary reflects on Becker’s meteoric rise to stardom after winning Wimbledon at the age of just 17 and his high-profile personal life.

Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on April 29, 2022. - Former tennis star Boris Becker will learn on Friday whether he faces a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. The six-time Grand Slam champion, 54, was convicted over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, failing to declare a property in Germany and concealing 825,000 euros ($866,500) of debt and shares in a tech firm. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Boris Becker: 'If prison doesn't humble you, I don't know what will'
18:41 - Source: CNN

Becker went on to win 49 titles, including six grand slams and Olympic gold, during an illustrious career, before becoming a tennis broadcaster and coach – notably to Novak Djokovic – once his playing career was over.

Gibney explains he was intrigued by the prospect of telling the story of Becker’s rise and fall as well as what he calls the German legend’s redemption arc.

“We began to explore a little bit more deeply some of the circumstances that led Boris into prison and we did a long interview with Boris just three days before he was sentenced, when he didn’t know what exactly was going to happen to him,” says Gibney.

“It was at that moment that he was reckoning very honestly with his life, in a way that’s quite powerful in the film, but the glimpse at the very end of the story is of a redemption story.

“That is to say he made some mistakes, he’s paid for them and now there’s an opportunity for Boris to write a new chapter.”

‘I’m ready for a comeback’

Becker reflects on his life in the same way he does a tennis match, using his victories from two sets down as a metaphor for where he currently finds himself.

In tennis, as in life, thing were “never easy” and “always a bit of a struggle,” Becker recalls.

“But the most important point is the last point, not the first, and my plan is to win my last point,” he says.

“That’s the red line in all my professional life and private life; yes, I go through trials and tribulations, sometimes for the right or wrong reasons, but I never give up. When Alex talked about the next chapter, I’m building my third chapter, probably my last one, as we speak.

Becker won three Wimbledon singles titles.
Becker won three Wimbledon singles titles.

“Yeah, I should have done this and I should have done that, but in hindsight you’re always smarter. I’ve done what I’ve done, I’ve paid my dues and I’m ready for a comeback.”

Becker says he had “enough time of reflection” while in prison, thinking about the mistakes he’d made but any sense of “feeling sorry for yourself” didn’t last long as “you have to get up the next day and literally survive.”

Becker calls prison life a daily “fight for survival.”

The 55-year-old also recalled some good memories while he was incarcerated, his four-set comeback win over Andre Agassi in the 1995 Wimbledon semifinal a particular game he thought about “once or twice.”

“If prison doesn’t humble you, I don’t know what will,” Becker says. “When you literally lose everything and you go into a really small cell for 231 days, if that doesn’t humble you then you’re lost anyway.

“I’ve had time to not forget where I’m coming from, but it wasn’t always bad. I’ve got some good things, I’ve got some victories, I’ve met good people along the way. Especially the last couple of years when you do struggle, when you are really lost, the amount of people that are with you are leaving by the minute.

“Just a handful of people stayed and because of them, I never lost hope. They’re part of my new team that s trying to help me come back.”