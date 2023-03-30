King Charles to address German parliament as first state visit continues

Berlin CNN —

King Charles III will become the first British monarch to address the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament, while it’s in session on Thursday.

The British sovereign is in Germany on the inaugural state visit of his reign with the Queen Consort until Friday.

His speech will reflect and pay tribute to the deep historical bonds and longstanding ties between Germany and the United Kingdom.

On Thursday morning, King Charles met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Following his address at the Reichstag, the King will later visit a refugee center supporting Ukrainians displaced by the war.

King Charles III is welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery on Thursday in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

It was a grand entrance for King Charles and Camilla when they arrived in Germany on Wednesday afternoon with a 21-gun salute and a flypast.

It was a day of many firsts. Even before landing, the royal couple’s plane was escorted by two Typhoon fighter jets as it entered German airspace in an unprecedented sign of respect.

After touching down, King Charles became the first head of state to be greeted with a full ceremonial welcome at Berlin’s famous Brandenburg Gate – a symbol of the country’s division during the Cold War and subsequent reunification.

Despite the overcast spring weather, hundreds of well-wishers turned out in the historic Pariser Platz, waving German and British flags. They were rewarded with a walkabout after King Charles and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier inspected a guard of honor in the shadow of the monument.

Britain's King Charles III speaks to guests at a state banquet that was held at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin on Wednesday, March 29. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool/AFP/Getty Images Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the King attend the state banquet on Wednesday. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are flanked by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, at the state banquet on Wednesday. Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty Images The King walks with Steinmeier after planting a tree at Bellevue Palace. Ben Birchall/Pool/Getty Images The King and Steinmeier plant a manna ash tree in memory of the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Ben Birchall/Pool/Reuters The King attends a green-energy reception at Bellevue Palace. Ben Birchall/Pool/Reuters The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, sign a guest book Wednesday at the palace. Tim Rooke/Pool/AFP/Getty Images The King and Steinmeier inspect a guard of honor during a ceremonial welcome at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. Adrian Dennis/Pool/AFP/Getty Images The King shakes hands with well-wishers at Brandenburg Gate. Adrian Dennis/Reuters The King and the Queen Consort are flanked by Steinmeier and Budenbender at Wednesday's welcoming ceremony. Annegret Hilse/Reuters The King shakes hands after arriving at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. Michele Tantussi/Reuters Charles and Camilla arrive in Germany on Wednesday. Maja Hitij/Getty Images A German jet escorts the plane of Charles and Camilla on their way to Germany. Chris Jackson/Getty Images People in Berlin wait to greet the King and Queen Consort. Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters A man fastens a red carpet in front of the Brandenburg Gate. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images In pictures: King Charles III's first overseas visit as monarch Prev Next

The three-day trip is Charles’s 29th official visit to Germany, though he has traveled to the country on more than 40 occasions. The British government will be hoping the trip helps reinforce relations with European allies following its departure from the European Union.

President Steinmeier referenced Brexit during a speech at a lavish state banquet hosted in King Charles and Camilla’s honor on Wednesday night.

“Back then many feared that Brexit could make the Germans and the British drift apart. However, this did not happen. Too strong are the ties between our countries, too close the friendships between our people, too precious the reconciliation efforts after two World Wars,” Steinmeier said.

He called Charles’ decision to visit Germany on his first foreign trip as King a “highly symbolic visit” and a “tremendous personal gesture.”

In his own toast, delivered in a mix of German and English, King Charles vowed to “do all I can to strengthen the connections between us.”

On Friday, the King and Queen Consort will travel to Hamburg, where they will visit St. Nikolai Memorial, a church that was heavily damaged by Allied bombing during World War II. While there, the King and German president will lay wreaths as part of a short remembrance ceremony.