University of Alabama men’s basketball star Brandon Miller has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 20-year-old freshman forward Miller is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 37 games played.

Miller said he thanks “God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama,” in a statement to ESPN.

Miller helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 31-6 record and the top overall seed in the men’s NCAA tournament. Miller, playing through an injury, struggled in the tournament and Alabama would go on to lose in the Sweet 16 to San Diego State.

CNN has reached out to the Alabama athletic department for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Brandon Miller is a "cooperative witness" in a fatal shooting. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images/File

The embattled star did not miss a game for the Crimson Tide this season, despite a fatal shooting near campus which the school said he is a “cooperative witness” in.

A law enforcement officer testified that another man had texted Miller to bring the man’s gun to the scene, where Jamea Jonae Harris was shot dead in January, according to CNN affiliate WBMA.

Two men have been charged with murder.

Miller has not been charged with any crime.

The Alabama athletic department said in February that Miller is “not considered a suspect … only a cooperative witness” in the murder case.

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.