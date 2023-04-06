Rome CNN —

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to Corriere della Serra, one of Italy’s most prominent newspapers of record.

His spokesman, Paolo Russo, did not deny the reports when asked, and said he is “not authorized to give health info but the Corriere della Sera is the most authoritative Italian newspaper.”

A second spokesperson did not deny the report when contacted.

Berlusconi was hospitalized on Wednesday with breathing problems.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.