Trees fall as The Masters suspend play due to bad weather

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 8:01 PM EDT, Fri April 7, 2023
A security guard moves people away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole of the Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. No injuries were reported.
Mark Baker/AP
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 10th hole Friday. He is 12 under par heading into the weekend.
Mike Segar/Reuters
Jason Day and William Kane, caddie for Gordon Sargent, read the first green on Friday.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network
Tiger Woods tees off on the eighth hole Friday.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Amateur Sam Bennett plays a shot on the second hole Friday. He shot 68s on both Thursday and Friday.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Jon Rahm plays out from the bunker on the second hole Friday.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Billy Horschel reacts to a shot on the second hole Friday.
David J. Phillip/AP
Viktor Hovland chips onto the 10th green Thursday. The Norwegian shot a 7-under 65 and shared the first-round lead with Koepka and Rahm.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Patrick Reed's caddie, Kessler Karain, helps Reed line up a putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Woods grimaces on the fourth tee Thursday. The five-time Masters champion said his surgically repaired right leg felt sore Thursday and that the pain is "constant."
Matt Slocum/AP
Phil Mickelson hits a shot on the second hole Thursday.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network
Adam Scott plays a bunker shot on the second hole Thursday.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Pins adorn a spectator's hat on Thursday.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the seventh hole Thursday.
Matt Slocum/AP
Sergio Garcia fishes his ball out of the creek on No. 13.
David J. Phillip/AP
A worker updates one of the leaderboards Thursday at Augusta National.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Koepka hits his tee shot on the 14th hole Thursday.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network
Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament two years ago, looks over a putt on the second hole.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Rahm and his caddie, Adam Hayes, are seen on the third green Thursday.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus hits a ceremonial tee shot before the start of the first round. He was joined by Gary Player and Tom Watson.
Mark Baker/AP
Rory McIlroy signs autographs after competing in the traditional par 3 contest that is held the day before the start of the tournament.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Min Woo Lee walks to the 15th green during a practice round Wednesday.
Mark Baker/AP
Masters 2023: The best pictures from Augusta
CNN  — 

The second round of The Masters was suspended for the day due to bad weather on Friday as three trees fell near spectators at Augusta National Golf Club, tournament organizers said. No one was injured according to the organizers.

Footage broadcast on Sky Sports showed spectators running as a tall pine tree fell close to the 17th tee, shortly after play had been suspended for the second time during the round at 4:22 p.m. ET.

The broadcasters later showed footage of workers arriving with chainsaws to clear the fallen trees.

A general view of fallen trees on the 17th hole.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The three trees were blown over due to wind, The Masters said in a statement, adding that play would resume at 8:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

“The safety and well-being of everyone attending The Masters tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament,” the statement read.

Play had been suspended for about 21 minutes from 3:07 p.m. ET before resuming. Several players are yet to finish, including second-placed Jon Rahm. With nine holes left to play, the Spaniard is three shots adrift of Brooks Koepka, who leads at 12-under par.

A security guard moves patrons away from the fallen trees.
Mark Baker/AP

Tiger Woods completed 11 holes of his second round before play was suspended. He will tee off on Saturday at two-over par, the exact cut line projected by The Masters website. The five-time Masters champion has missed the cut just once in his 24 previous appearances at the major, on his second outing in 1996.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

'Don't wait to do something': Amateur golfer Sam Bennett inspired by late father's last written words at The Masters

Amateur Sam Bennett trails four-time major winner Koepka by four shots after carding his second consecutive four-under 68.

