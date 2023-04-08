Tiger Woods makes the cut at The Masters

CNN —

It remained in the balance for much of the morning as to whether Tiger Woods would make the cut at The Masters but after a nervy wait the five-time champion made it through to the third and fourth rounds in Augusta.

In his 25th appearance at the prestigious major, Woods equaled Gary Player and Fred Couples’ record of making 23 consecutive cuts at The Masters.

The 47-year-old, who had earlier in the week suggested that this could be his final appearance at the tournament, finished his delayed second round with a one-over 73.

As the rain poured down at Augusta National, Woods bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes to go three-over par for the tournament, which meant he needed others to drop shots for him to make the cut.

Greenskeepers remove standing water on the 18th green during the delayed second round. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The weather made consistency difficult for the players on the course which, to an extent, worked in Woods’ favor as Justin Thomas shot a bogey on the 17th to move the projected cut to three over.

Thomas endured an awful back nine, dropping six shots, in a round that consisted of six bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie, which meant the PGA champion missed the cut.

Woods had completed 11 holes of his second round on Friday and was two-over par, then the projected cut, when play was suspended for the day due to bad weather.

He remained at two over until the final hole of the round, hitting two birdies and three bogeys in an improved performance on his first-round 74.

A security guard moves people away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole of the Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. No injuries were reported. Mark Baker/AP Brooks Koepka tees off on the 10th hole Friday. He is 12 under par heading into the weekend. Mike Segar/Reuters Jason Day and William Kane, caddie for Gordon Sargent, read the first green on Friday. Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network Tiger Woods tees off on the eighth hole Friday. Patrick Smith/Getty Images Amateur Sam Bennett plays a shot on the second hole Friday. He shot 68s on both Thursday and Friday. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Jon Rahm plays out from the bunker on the second hole Friday. Mike Blake/Reuters Billy Horschel reacts to a shot on the second hole Friday. David J. Phillip/AP Viktor Hovland chips onto the 10th green Thursday. The Norwegian shot a 7-under 65 and shared the first-round lead with Koepka and Rahm. Mike Blake/Reuters Patrick Reed's caddie, Kessler Karain, helps Reed line up a putt on the 13th hole Thursday. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Woods grimaces on the fourth tee Thursday. The five-time Masters champion said his surgically repaired right leg felt sore Thursday and that the pain is "constant." Matt Slocum/AP Phil Mickelson hits a shot on the second hole Thursday. Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network Adam Scott plays a bunker shot on the second hole Thursday. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Pins adorn a spectator's hat on Thursday. Mike Blake/Reuters Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the seventh hole Thursday. Matt Slocum/AP Sergio Garcia fishes his ball out of the creek on No. 13. David J. Phillip/AP A worker updates one of the leaderboards Thursday at Augusta National. Patrick Smith/Getty Images Koepka hits his tee shot on the 14th hole Thursday. Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament two years ago, looks over a putt on the second hole. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Rahm and his caddie, Adam Hayes, are seen on the third green Thursday. Patrick Smith/Getty Images Golf legend Jack Nicklaus hits a ceremonial tee shot before the start of the first round. He was joined by Gary Player and Tom Watson. Mark Baker/AP Rory McIlroy signs autographs after competing in the traditional par 3 contest that is held the day before the start of the tournament. David Cannon/Getty Images Min Woo Lee walks to the 15th green during a practice round Wednesday. Mark Baker/AP Masters 2023: The best pictures from Augusta Prev Next

Koepka’s lead cut

Brooks Koepka, who finished his second round before the bad weather ended the play early on Friday, remained in the lead on 12 under after the completion of the second round, though world No. 3 Jon Rahm reduced his advantage to two shots.

Resuming on nine under on the 10th hole, Rahm carded a three-under 69, hitting five birdies and two bogeys in gloomy conditions.

As expected after an awful two days, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy missed the cut, finishing five over for the tournament.

Woods hit a bogey on the 18th. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The third round has already begun. Woods is set to tee off at 1.06 p.m E.T and playing so many holes on the same day – if the weather holds out – will be a real test for the 15-time major champion.

His competitive appearances have been sporadic since he suffered severe leg injuries in a serious car crash in 2021 and after his opening round on Thursday he said he was in “constant” pain on the hilly Augusta course.