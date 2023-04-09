Boston Bruins gather around Jeremy Swayman as they celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Boston Bruins gather around Jeremy Swayman as they celebrates their win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola/AP
CNN  — 

The Boston Bruins made National Hockey League history Sunday night when they secured a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The win at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center became the Bruins’ 63rd victory of the season, breaking the NHL record for most wins in a single season.

On Saturday, the Bruins tied the 1995-1996 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-2019 Tampa Bay Lightning for most wins in a season after capturing their 62nd win.

The Bruins’ record now stands at 63-12-5 for the season. They have clinched the President’s Trophy and home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

The team has two games remaining against the Washington Capitals and Montréal Canadiens before the regular season concludes Thursday.