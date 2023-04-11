CNN —

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir apologized to San Jose Earthquakes players for using a racial slur during Saturday’s Major League Soccer (MLS) game between the two teams.

San Jose forward Jeremy Ebobisse previously said he heard a player make a racist remark but didn’t identify the player.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the players of the Earthquakes,” Vanzeir said in a statement on Monday. “I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world.

“I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans. I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow.”

The league announced Sunday it was investigating the incident, while Vanzeir said he will accept any disciplinary action.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” the 24-year-old Belgian continued. “While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry.

“I will agree to any suspension, fine and counseling that is handed down by Major League Soccer and the club. I will use this opportunity to better myself, reflect and dedicate my time and efforts to work with organizations that tackle racial injustice.”

The Red Bulls organization also apologized for the “unacceptable” and “inexcusable” event.

Vanzeir apologized for making a racial slur and said he will "take all the necessary steps to grow." Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports/Reuters

“The New York Red Bulls wholeheartedly apologize for the unacceptable events that transpired on Saturday night during the match with the San Jose Earthquakes. The words and inaction was inexcusable, and we believe there is never a place for it,” New York said in a statement.

“We always strive for an environment that is inclusive and anti-racist. Our organization is committed to providing the resources to further educate our players and staff, as well as rebuilding trust within our community.”

The incident occurred during the 54th minute of the match. There were 21 minutes of stoppage time, according to Reuters.

Ebobisse said the Earthquakes continued to play because Vanzeir said it wasn’t directed at anyone in particular.

Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said he should have taken Vanzeir out of the game.

“During our match on Saturday, I made a decision that I thought was best given the information I had at that moment,” Struber said in a statement.

“While there was a lot of uncertainty at the time, with the information that I now know, the right decision would have been to immediately remove Dante Vanzeir from the game.”