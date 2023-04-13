allan sills nfl review tua tagovailoa concussion gupta cond vpx_00002930.png
NFL chief doctor says 'we will get this right' in Tua investigation
07:47 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
allan sills nfl review tua tagovailoa concussion gupta cond vpx_00002930.png
NFL chief doctor says 'we will get this right' in Tua investigation
07:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 lead the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Felix Georgii wakeboards at the Frozen Wake Lake project in Jokkmokk, Sweden on February 12, 2023 // Lorenz Holder / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202302200446 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pushing the bounds of wakeboarding above -- and below -- the ice
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp trans athlete sports ban brennan 03263ASEG1 cnni world_00004301.png
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
06:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
novak dojokovic becky anderson
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates as he won the World Championship's title after the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix race at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, on November 6, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
2022 MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia previews the new season with CNN
05:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CANILLO, ANDORRA - MARCH 15: Men's Downhill World Cup Winner, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway celebrates with the crystal globe after competing in the Men's Downhill during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Final on March 15, 2023 in Canillo, Andorra. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Norway's skiing star Kilde celebrates another downhill crown
05:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
202303010-women world cup equal pay
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Ben Mee of Brentford celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Brentford's 'moneyball' philosophy bests teams with bigger budgets
05:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cuban boxers fight during the first official women's boxing program in Cuba at the Giraldo Cordova boxing school in Havana, on December 17, 2022. - With a strong right jab to the face of his opponent, Elianni García Polledo (50kg), decided this Saturday the first official women's boxing match in Cuba, a day awaited for decades by the women of the island. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnail Ja Morant gun livestream
'Most exciting young star' away from NBA court after gun controversy
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230303-Emiliano Martinez-penalty shootout
Emiliano Martínez: The art of winning a penalty shootout
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Kirk kisses the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament in a playoff against Eric Cole, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chris Kirk speaks to CNN after first PGA Tour win in 8 years
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fernando Alonso Video tease image
Fernando Alonso eyes 'magical' podium finish as he embarks on new challenge with Aston Martin
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Angel City Football Club President Julie Uhrman and first overall draft pick Alyssa Thompson pose with a jersey during the Angel City Football Club 2023 NWSL Draft Party at Nike LA on January 12, 2023 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sebastien haller gano partido vida cancer testicular vuelta canchas borussia dortmund futbol deportes cnn_00000130.png
Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The NFL and the league’s players union have announced a newly-designed helmet specifically for quarterbacks to wear in an effort to reduce the severity of impacts that can cause concussions.

On Thursday, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and the league said the initiative to develop safer head gear for signal-callers was based on the statistic that “half of all QB concussions occur when their helmets hit the ground.”

The press release stated tests of the new VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX QB helmet, available for next season but not required to be worn, “performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season.”

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Miami Dolphins officially exercise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

The announcement follows last season’s high profile injuries suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

On two separate occasions, the 25-year-old fell backwards and hit his head on the turf. In October, Tagovailoa told reporters he was unconscious after being thrown to the ground during a September 29 game and doesn’t remember what happened to him immediately after his head struck the ground.

Thursday’s joint statement noted: “Position-specific helmet designs take into account the unique locations and speeds of head impacts for each position group to offer players more customized protection.”

New, safer helmets designated for defensive and offensive linemen were released in 2021.

Overall, NFL players sustained 149 concussions in games this season – an 18% increase over 2021, the NFL said in February. That total also is 14% higher than the three-year average (130) between 2018 and 2020.

The league’s chief medical officer attributed the rise in part to a protocol change that he said “broadened and strengthened” the definition of a concussion following Tagovailoa’s injuries earlier in the season.