CNN —

NBA free agent Miles Bridges, who didn’t play this season, has been suspended for 30 games without pay after a domestic violence incident last summer, the league announced Friday.

The league deemed Bridges, a forward who last played for the Charlotte Hornets, would get credit for 20 missed games as part of the suspension since he missed 82 games this season. That means Bridges would only miss the first 10 games of a season if he signs with an NBA team again.

Bridges, 24, was charged with felony domestic and child abuse stemming from an alleged assault on his partner that happened in front of their children in June 2022. In November 2022, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge and the remaining counts against him were dismissed.

The NBA said it conducted its own investigation, which involved interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as Bridges and his partner.

The league added the suspension is “based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

The NBA consulted domestic violence experts before making a judgment, it said.

Bridges was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State University and was traded to Charlotte, where he played four seasons. He was coming off his best year professionally, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists before the incident.

Bridges is a restricted a free agent, meaning the Hornets can match any offer he receives.