CNN —

The NFL announced Friday that three players – Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders – have been suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games in the 2022 season, while two others have received a six-game ban.

The league said the three players would be suspended until at least the end of the 2023 season and can petition for reinstatement after the season ends. Shortly after the NFL’s announcement, the Lions announced that Cephus and Moore had been released.

Additionally, Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Lions are suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for violating the gambling policy, the NFL announced.

“A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way,” a league statement said.

A spokesperson for the Commanders told CNN it was aware of Toney’s suspension and that the team “cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions.”

The Lions said Berryhill and Williams’ suspensions are “for other gambling policy violations, including betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.”

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement.

“These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately.

“We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Berryhill and Williams are eligible to participate in all off season and preseason activities, including preseason games. The suspensions will take effect at the final roster cut down.

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of betting in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.