CNN —

World No. 1 Iga Świątek enjoyed a winning return from injury as she defeated China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-1 6-4 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Polish star had been away from the tour for more than a month after sustaining a rib injury at Indian Wells in California and needed less than an hour and a half to sweep past Zheng on Thursday.

Świątek, who is defending her title in Stuttgart in preparation for the French Open next month, broke Zheng’s serve four times over the course of the match.

Having cruised through the opening set, she was tested in the second but secured a crucial break to go 5-4 up before holding serve to wrap up the victory.

“I’m pretty happy that I’m not rusty and I could perform good tennis, even though I had a break,” Świątek said after the win.

She will next face Karolína Plíšková in the quarterfinals, the Czech former world No. 1 having defeated Croatia’s Donna Vekić 6-2 6-7 7-6 on Thursday.

Świątek will be looking to win her third French Open title and fourth grand slam overall when the tournament gets underway in Paris on May 28.

She was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in recent weeks but announced before competing in Stuttgart that she is now injury free.

“I felt like I needed to be 100% focused from the beginning to the end … I’m just really happy that I can play here again and enjoy the whole atmosphere,” Świątek said on Thursday.