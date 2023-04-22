Racecourse Ground, Wrexham CNN —

Wrexham fans are still singing, they will likely be singing into the night, serenading their famous owners in the process, because the wait for promotion is finally over. It will be quite the night in this Welsh city.

On a raucous evening at the Racecourse, and with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – the actors who have transformed the club since their 2021 takeover – in the stadium, Wrexham secured promotion to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Two goals from Paul Mullin, the star striker who has been integral to the team’s resurgence, and a first-half strike by Elliot Lee secured a come-from-behind 3-1 win against promotion-chasing Boreham Wood.

It will be said that this was a tale made in Hollywood, but the truth is the story was always here, waiting for Hollywood. The historic small town club saved from the brink by its fans, once in the higher echelons of the English football league system only to tumble into the National League, its fortunes taking a downturn both on and off the pitch.

But then came Reynolds and McElhenney and Hollywood did what it does best, adding stardust and hope to create a magical conclusion to what is the end of a chapter, not the story.

Wrexham will now next season compete in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league. Three further promotions and they will be in English Premier League, easy to write, much harder to achieve.

