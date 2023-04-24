CNN —

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have agreed to trade longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday.

Gutekunst said the trade has not yet been finalized as the two sides work out the fine details, but he expects the trade to be completed soon.

The long-awaited trade will reportedly see the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player sent to the Jets along with the Packers’ 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

This is a developing story and will be updated.