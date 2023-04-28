Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London.
Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via AP
London CNN  — 

New photographs of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been released by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

2PN7FAF London, UK. 17th April 2023. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment begins rehearsals at Buckingham Palace and The Mall for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which takes place on May 6th. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News
2PN7FAF London, UK. 17th April 2023. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment begins rehearsals at Buckingham Palace and The Mall for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which takes place on May 6th. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News
Vuk Valcic/Alamy Stock Photo

Everything you need to know about King Charles III's coronation

The three images were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace last month, according to a statement from the palace.

In one photo, Charles is shown sitting in a gilded mahogany and green silk armchair from 1828, while Camilla is seated in a gilded wood and blue silk upholstered bergère dating to around 1812.

King Charles III poses for a photograph in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London.
King Charles III poses for a photograph in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London.
Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via AP
Queen Camilla in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Camilla in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.
Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Reuters

The Blue Drawing Room originally served as the palace ballroom before the present ballroom was created in 1855, according to the Buckingham Palace website.

Burnand is no stranger to the royal family, having photographed the weddings of both Charles and Camilla in 2005 and Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Serving as a backdrop for the photographs is the state portrait of King George V, painted after his coronation in 1911.

The coronation of Charles and Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.