City officials put up a warning sign on the gate of a Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland on April 29.
City officials put up a warning sign on the gate of a Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland on April 29.
Jaap Arriens/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Russia says it will retaliate after Polish authorities seized the Russian Embassy school in Warsaw, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Polish police and staff from the Warsaw city hall entered the campus Saturday morning, asking employees to leave the premises, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The ministry described the action as “controversial, illegal and provocative.”

CNN has reached out to the Polish authorities for comment.

But a Polish foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters that while Russia had a right to protest, they were acting within the law.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jakub Kaminski/EPA/Shutterstock (8316682g) A Mig-29 Fighter Jet of the Polish Air Force Performs with a Royal Air Force Typhoon Fgr4 Aircraft During a Joint Show in Siauliai Air Base Lithuania 15 May 2014 Polish and British Military Aircrafts Participate in the Nato Baltic Air Policing (bap) Mission Over Estonia Latvia and Lithuania Lithuania Siauliai Lithuania Nato Baltic Air Policing Mission - May 2014
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jakub Kaminski/EPA/Shutterstock (8316682g) A Mig-29 Fighter Jet of the Polish Air Force Performs with a Royal Air Force Typhoon Fgr4 Aircraft During a Joint Show in Siauliai Air Base Lithuania 15 May 2014 Polish and British Military Aircrafts Participate in the Nato Baltic Air Policing (bap) Mission Over Estonia Latvia and Lithuania Lithuania Siauliai Lithuania Nato Baltic Air Policing Mission - May 2014
Jakub Kaminski/EPA/Shutterstock

Poland becomes first to pledge fighter jets to Ukraine

“Our opinion, which has been confirmed by the courts, is that this property belongs to the Polish state and was taken by Russia illegally,” Lukasz Jasina said.

The school will continue to operate from a different part of the Russian embassy, RIA added, quoting Russia’s ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland has been a staunch ally to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.