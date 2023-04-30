CNN —

Sergio Perez took a clinical victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, completing a perfect weekend in which he also won the sprint race while his teammate Max Verstappen finished in second.

Red Bull’s dominance already this season has been so comprehensive that it seems any fight for the world championship will be contained within the team and Perez’s clean sweep at the weekend made significant inroads into Verstappen’s advantage, cutting the Dutchman’s championship lead to six points.

Despite both starting behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole, first Verstappen and then Perez breezed past the Monegasque driver in the opening laps.

It seemed like Verstappen could simply cruise to victory but he lost time to his teammate while pitting during a safety car and it was Perez who coasted to the win. Leclerc held on for third, his first podium of the season.

