CNN —

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her eighth birthday on Tuesday.

Shared the evening before her birthday, the photo shows Charlotte sitting in a white chair wearing a white floral dress and smiling at the camera.

Like many of the images released of the young royals, the palace said it was taken by her mother, Catherine, in Windsor over the weekend.

“Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow,” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Twitter account said, alongside a balloon and birthday cake emoji.

Charlotte was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in west London and is third in line to the British throne, after her father Prince William and older brother Prince George, 9.

Her birthday marks the start of a busy week for the British royal family, which will celebrate King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday in a magnificent and deeply religious ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte’s role in the ceremony has not yet been officially announced but her brother George is one of eight boys chosen to “attend Their Majesties during the Coronation Service,” the palace said last month.