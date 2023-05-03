CNN —

Paris Saint-Germain has suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the Argentinian’s unauthorized trip away from the team to conduct personal business, according to a club source.

CNN has reached out to Messi’s representatives for comment.

The source said Messi missed Monday’s training session to attend promotional events outside of France. Messi is in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports.

Along with undated pictures of Messi relaxing with his family, Ahmed Al Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, tweeted Monday: “I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences.

“We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.”

Messi himself posted to Instagram four days ago a promotion for Saudi tourism: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi.”

PSG faces Troyes and Ajaccio over the next two weeks.

With the seven-time Ballon D’or winner in the squad, PSG lost to Lorient 3-1 on Sunday at home but remain top of the Ligue 1 table.

Messi’s contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2023, and his reported trip to Saudi Arabia comes amid multiple reports that the 35-year-old won’t stay at the Parisian club.