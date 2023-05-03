Super Bowl LVII most-watched US telecast ever after updated figures

CNN —

Super Bowl LVII has been announced as the most-watched US telecast of all-time after the official figures were adjusted by Nielsen.

On Tuesday, Nielsen told CNN that in updated data, it found that 115.1 million viewers tuned in on February 12 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs come back and beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

A day after the title game, Nielsen announced that Super Bowl LVII had averaged 113 million viewers across Fox’s television and digital properties making it the third most-watched television program of all-time.

But its updated figures moved this year’s finale to the NFL season above Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 which totaled 114.8 million viewers – when the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in dramatic fashion – to make it the most-watched ever.

The total of 115.1 million viewers includes those watching the Super Bowl LVII across Fox, Fox Deportes and digital streaming services, according to a Nielson source.

The source told CNN that the increase of about two million viewers from the originally stated figure was due to both an external encoding issue and a metering issue, each of which accounted for about one million additional viewers when resolved.

Eagles fans react while watching Super Bowl LVII at City Tap House in Philadelphia. Mark Makela/Getty Images

In the top 10 US telecasts of all time according to Nielsen records, the first nine are made up of Super Bowl broadcasts.

The only non-Super Bowl to feature on the top 10 is the M*A*S*H series finale in 1983 which totaled 105.9 million viewers.

In February, Fox Sports said that the Apple Music Halftime Show featuring Rihanna drew an average of 118.7 million viewers, making it the second most-watched performance in Super Bowl history.