Super Bowl LVII most-watched US telecast ever after updated figures

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 10:43 AM EDT, Wed May 3, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade after the win.
Matt Slocum/AP
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after the game.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Confetti falls after the final whistle.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, during the postgame celebrations. This was the first Super Bowl in history where two brothers played on opposite teams.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Mahomes celebrates at the end of the game.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks what proved to be the game-winning field goal.
Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today/Reuters
A pass soars over the head of Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter. Eagles cornerback James Bradberry <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/13/sport/holding-call-super-bowl-lvii-chiefs-eagles-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">was called for holding</a> on the play, setting up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Hurts scores a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. Hurts finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
Abbie Parr/AP
Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs in for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a 34-27 lead in the fourth quarter.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney returned a punt for a Super Bowl-record 65 yards during the fourth quarter. Moore caught his touchdown soon after.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP
Mahomes celebrates with Toney after they connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. After the extra point, the Chiefs had their first lead of the game, 28-27.
Sam Lutz/Kansas City Chiefs/AP
Toney eases into the end zone on his touchdown.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
An Eagles fan watches the game in the second half.
Matt Slocum/AP
Hurts hands off to running back Kenneth Gainwell in the second half.
David J. Phillip/AP
Mahomes is hit by Jordan Davis on a pass play in the third quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gestures during the second half.
Matt Slocum/AP
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs for a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert pulls in a pass late in the first half. Philadelphia led 24-14 at halftime.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Mahomes reacts on the bench after he appeared to aggravate an ankle injury near the end of the first half. He came back, however, for the start of the second half.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Mahomes was in pain after this tackle by T.J. Edwards.
Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith tries to bring in a pass late in the first half. The officials reviewed the play and ruled that it was not a catch.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Hurts runs for a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the first half, and the Eagles led 21-14 after the extra point.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (No. 32) chases down a Hurts fumble, which he ran back for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Hurts throws a pass in the second quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Butker missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the first half. It bounced off the left upright.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is seen in the second quarter.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Travis Kelce catches an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. After the extra point, the game was tied 7-7.
Abbie Parr/AP
Kelce celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster after the touchdown.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Fans watch the action during the first quarter.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Mahomes rolls out of the pocket on his team's opening drive.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Hurts scores on a quarterback sneak to give the Eagles an early lead.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
US Navy jets fly over State Farm Stadium before the start of the game. For the first time ever, the ceremonial act <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/10/sport/all-women-flyover-super-bowl-lvii-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">was performed by an all-women crew</a>.
Ashley Landis/AP
Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, wears a jacket showing support for both of her sons' teams.
Steve Luciano/AP
The Chiefs take the field before the game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Mahomes gets fired up before the game.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Buffalo Bills safety <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/super-bowl-2023-eagles-chiefs/h_661f811ba793267fc2cbdba335e878f9" target="_blank">Damar Hamlin</a> walks on the sidelines before kickoff. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against Cincinnati on January 2.
Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters
The Eagles take the field.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
An Eagles fan with a cheesesteak hat gestures at the camera during pregame warmups.
Matt Slocum/AP
Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Fans watch teams warm up for the game.
Seth Wenig/AP
Hurts runs onto the field for warmups.
Matt Slocum/AP
Chiefs fans in Kansas City gather before a Super Bowl watch party in the Power and Light entertainment district.
Colin E. Braley/AP
The best photos from the 2023 Super Bowl
CNN  — 

Super Bowl LVII has been announced as the most-watched US telecast of all-time after the official figures were adjusted by Nielsen.

On Tuesday, Nielsen told CNN that in updated data, it found that 115.1 million viewers tuned in on February 12 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs come back and beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

A day after the title game, Nielsen announced that Super Bowl LVII had averaged 113 million viewers across Fox’s television and digital properties making it the third most-watched television program of all-time.

But its updated figures moved this year’s finale to the NFL season above Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 which totaled 114.8 million viewers – when the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in dramatic fashion – to make it the most-watched ever.

The total of 115.1 million viewers includes those watching the Super Bowl LVII across Fox, Fox Deportes and digital streaming services, according to a Nielson source.

The source told CNN that the increase of about two million viewers from the originally stated figure was due to both an external encoding issue and a metering issue, each of which accounted for about one million additional viewers when resolved.

Eagles fans react while watching Super Bowl LVII at City Tap House in Philadelphia.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

In the top 10 US telecasts of all time according to Nielsen records, the first nine are made up of Super Bowl broadcasts.

The only non-Super Bowl to feature on the top 10 is the M*A*S*H series finale in 1983 which totaled 105.9 million viewers.

In February, Fox Sports said that the Apple Music Halftime Show featuring Rihanna drew an average of 118.7 million viewers, making it the second most-watched performance in Super Bowl history.

