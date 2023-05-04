CNN —

The company operating the famed Kentucky Derby has indefinitely suspended racehorse trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. following what it calls two “highly unusual” horse deaths.

Churchill Downs Inc.’s decision comes after two horses, both trained by Joseph, died suddenly from what officials have said are unknown causes at the company’s namesake racetrack in Louisville on Saturday and Tuesday.

The decision means Lord Miles, another horse trained by Joseph, cannot run as planned in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown, at the Churchill Downs track.

“The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Joseph, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks,” Churchill Downs Inc. said Thursday.

“CDI’s decision follows the highly unusual sudden deaths of two horses trained by Joseph at Churchill Downs Racetrack: Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday,” the company’s statement reads.

“Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood,” CDI President and CEO Bill Mudd said Thursday.

“The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility,” he added.

Parents Pride and Chasing Artie were among four horses that died at Churchill Downs in a five-day stretch.

The other two died after suffering musculoskeletal injuries, track officials said. Wild on Ice, a Derby contender, was hurt while training April 27, and Take Charge Briana was injured in a race on Tuesday. Both were “euthanized for humane reasons,” according to Churchill Downs.

Earlier Thursday, Joseph told CNN he was “uneasy and broken” over the deaths of the horses he trained.

“Right now, I don’t know why this has happened, which makes us uneasy,” Joseph said.

“People who don’t come to the track don’t see the passionate care of these horses,” he said.

Joseph told CNN at that time the investigation into the deaths had found “no significant findings yet.”