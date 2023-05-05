CNN —

A 26-year-old man has died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during celebrations by soccer fans in Naples, Italy, after Napoli won its first Serie A title in 33 years on Thursday, Napoli Police told CNN.

The man died in Cardarelli hospital in Naples, according to police.

Police said they were investigating whether the shooting, which also wounded at least two other people, was accidental or intentional. Half a dozen people were also hospitalized with injuries from fireworks, they added.

Thousands celebrated across Italy on Thursday after Napoli was crowned Italian Serie A champion following a 1-1 draw against Udinese.

The league title is the club’s first since 1990, when the late Diego Maradona – after whom the team’s home stadium in Naples is named – led Napoli to the Scudetto.

It’s only the third time Napoli has won Serie A and the success sparked jubilant celebrations among the players and also the team’s fans in the southern Italian city, many of whom had congregated at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.