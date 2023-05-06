Why is Camilla being crowned and will she be called ‘Queen’?

Lauren Said-Moorhouse
By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Updated 8:19 AM EDT, Sat May 6, 2023
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023.. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023.. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles III sits as he receives The St Edward's Crown during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
king charles iii westminster abbey arrival exterior
procession
Queen Elizabeth King Charles
kate william tube ride lon orig na
patrick doyle 3
Thumbnail_ROYAL_TITLES_1
Royal Funding Explainer Thumbnail 1
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Coronation explainer 6
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
BOLTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Bolton Town Hall during a tour of Greater Manchester on January 20, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
prince harry king charles similarities sot actws vpx_00001605.png
king charles iii state visit
meghan and Harry docuseries the sun newspaper
London CNN  — 

Queen Camilla? Technically yes. That’s because if a male sovereign is married when they accede the throne, his wife is traditionally anointed and crowned in a short ceremony.

That takes place after Charles III is crowned and the homages are paid.

On Saturday, Camilla became the 29th Queen Consort to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony

Like her husband, she was anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, this time without a screen, which demonstrates the different nature of anointing a consort compared to a reigning sovereign.

The Keeper of the Jewel House then presented the Consort’s Ring, which symbolizes promise and commitment, “marrying” her to the King and both to God and their people.

Next, she was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown, marking the first time in recent history that a new crown wasn’t made specifically for this occasion.

In pictures: The coronation of King Charles III

Many wives of a sitting monarch have often been titled as Queen, with the most recent example being Elizabeth II’s mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Charles became King following the death of his mother in September.

But the first time we saw his wife titled as “Queen Camilla” was in the elaborate coronation invitations sent out to esteemed VIPs.

So why hasn’t the changeover happened until now?

A royal source told CNN last month that the coronation was an appropriate time to start the transition of titles.

“It made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty’s reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the source added.

“The coronation is an appropriate time to start using ‘Queen Camilla’ in an official capacity,” the royal source said. “All former Queen Consorts have been known as ‘Queen’ plus their first name.”

