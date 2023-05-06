The lady in blue, vanishing princes and the crowning event: Key moments from the coronation

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_dcb973f7bd4018889eb1a3926ad669ad" target="_blank">various members of the royal family</a> following their coronation in London on Saturday, May 6.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The Red Arrows, the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force, fly over Buckingham Palace as members of the public watch nearby.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
Prince Louis is looked at by his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his mother, Catherine, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. At right is his dad, Prince William. On the far left is Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Leon Neal/Pool/AP
The King and Queen wave to people from the palace balcony.
Chris Jackson/Pool/AP
The King and Queen look at each other on the balcony. They gave an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0ae57785e308be74beafa7bcdf37b334" target="_blank">encore wave</a> to the crowd after initially going back inside.
Leon Neal/Pool/AP
The King and Queen arrive at the palace to receive a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_72296ae1e68f2f1709fe7c38b007aeb4" target="_blank">royal salute</a> from members of the military.
Peter Byrne/Pool/AP
The King's eldest grandson, Prince George, stands on the palace balcony between two other boys who like him served as pages of honor for the coronation: Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, left, and Nicholas Barclay.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
The crowd outside Buckingham Palace watches the Red Arrows fly by as the royals stand on the balcony.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The King and Queen travel to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Troops march in London for the King's coronation. On their way back to Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen were accompanied by a huge parade of soldiers, musicians and horses.
Adrian Dennis/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A horse, apparently spooked, rears back into a crowd and <a href="https://twitter.com/PA/status/1654849731342790656" target="_blank" target="_blank">crashes into a barrier</a> during the procession. The animal was quickly brought back under control.
Sebastien Bozon/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The King's son Prince William, the heir apparent to the throne, heads back to Buckingham Palace with Catherine and their three children: Louis, George and Charlotte.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Prince Harry, William's brother, leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation ceremony. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_d46a1c2f25cd5c5ed888c323a5411ae9" target="_blank">Harry accepted the invitation to his father's coronation</a> but was without his wife, Meghan, who stayed back in California with the couple's two children.
Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images
The Gold State Coach carries the King and Queen back to Buckingham Palace.
Carl Court/Pool/AP
The Gold State Coach that carried the King and Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_29ede4c8497c4ddfe0103e34a729b328" target="_blank">is incredibly heavy</a>, weighing 4 tons. Because of its weight, it can travel only at a walking pace.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The King, wearing the Imperial State Crown, leaves Westminster Abbey after his coronation ceremony.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
The King greets multifaith leaders on his way out of Westminster Abbey.
Ben Stansall/Pool/Reuters
The Queen walks toward the Gold State Coach after leaving Westminster Abbey.
Toby Melville/Pool/AP
Charles and Camilla walk out of Westminster Abbey.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The King wears the St. Edward's Crown during his coronation.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/AP
People in London's Piccadilly Circus walk past a giant screen showing an image of the King during the coronation ceremony.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Prince William kisses his father on the cheek during the ceremony.
Yui Mok/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0a26f9200f7038d529cbcb8cb39e0871" target="_blank">places the St. Edward's Crown onto the head of the King</a>.
Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Royal fan Ben Weller reacts as he watches the coronation on a screen in London's Hyde Park.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
The Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_6681b16ea947c3e32df9f83b3abb3b95" target="_blank">receives her own coronatio</a>n. She wore the Queen Mary's Crown.
Yui Mok/AP
Guests attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The crowd included members of the royal family as well as world leaders and celebrities.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
This was the only time Charles will ever wear St. Edward's Crown, as it is reserved for the coronation of a new monarch.
Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters
Prince Louis, one of the King's grandsons, points out something to his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the ceremony. They are flanked by their parents, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
The King holds a sword during the ceremony.
Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters
The St. Edward's Crown is carried inside Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
Guests watch the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The King places his hands on the Coronation Bible as he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_329d6fba5cd3c92110395f5152360553" target="_blank">takes the Coronation Oath</a>.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
An anointing screen is erected for King Charles III at the coronation ceremony. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_bf90cc361d9bb2d2940704187697b0cd" target="_blank">The most sacred part of the service</a> — the anointing — took place behind the screen.
Yui Mok/PA/AP
People watch the ceremony on a screen in Hyde Park.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
The King and Queen take part in the coronation ceremony.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
The King arrives at Westminster Abbey for his coronation.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_90cacda1164e4f41a0953249e6219dc0" target="_blank">arrive for the coronation</a>. Behind them are Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Their third child, Prince George, was taking part in the procession as a page of honor.
Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images
The King, center, and the Queen, front center, walk into Westminster Abbey.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AP
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the coronation.
Dan Charity/Pool/AP
Prince Harry enters Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Matthews/PA/AP
The King and Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_94f8991ad84c43b4548be766efd7779c" target="_blank">entered the Abbey</a> to the strains of "I was glad," the stirring coronation anthem written by Hubert Parry for the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902. It has been sung at all coronations since then.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The King enters Westminster Abbey for his coronation.
Ben Birchall/PA/AP
The King is seen near his grandson Prince George, one of his pages of honor.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
The King's carriage leaves Buckingham Palace before the coronation.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Prince Harry, right, arrives at Westminster Abbey along with Princess Beatrice, one of the King's nieces, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Andrew Milligan/PA/AP
The King and Queen travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as they make their short journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Niall Carson/PA Images/Getty Images
Prince George, second from left, stands with other pages of honor at Westminster Abbey.
Toby Melville/PA/AP
Guests wait inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/Reuters
Princess Charlotte is seen in a car traveling to the coronation.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace on their way to the coronation.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Singer Katy Perry takes a selfie with guests at Westminster Abbey.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/Reuters
Foot guards with the British Army's Household Division march on the procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Marco Bertoorello/AFP/Getty Images
Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, arrives at Westminster Abbey. Biden, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_054e67e7c5ebf898814c9b3c1126fb9f" target="_blank">who led the US delegation</a>, traveled with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Musicians perform at Westminster Abbey before the coronation ceremony.
Andrew Matthews/PA/AP
Singer Lionel Richie poses for a selfie at Westminster Abbey. The coronation guests included <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_6381e2bc126c139f48714994a44b7510" target="_blank">celebrities and world leaders</a>.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/Reuters
The procession takes place in London before the coronation.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Royal Navy sailors stand at attention on the Mall in London.
Charles McQuillan/Pool/Reuters
People line the procession route in London.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Members of the public look out onto Parliament Square ahead of the coronation.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
Police officers detain a protester ahead of the King's procession. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_089ce3083553388e9051d6c7fd26c7b0" target="_blank">Several arrests were made Saturday</a> as protesters gathered near the procession route.
Yara Nardi/Pool/Reuters
A boy watches guards march on the streets in front of Big Ben.
Marko Djurica/Retuers
Order-of-service booklets are seen at Westminster Abbey as guests arrive for the coronation.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The King and Queen travel to Westminstger Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Troops march in London ahead of the coronation ceremony.
Andrew Boyers/Reuters
Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the coronation.
Jane Barlow/Pool/AP
A child has paint applied to his face while waiting for the procession.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
People gather to watch the procession. Showers moved through London on Friday and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0cf74794c8e0be8ca222db150c2ccb94" target="_blank">more rain was expected for Saturday</a>.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Protesters in Trafalgar Square, just south of the procession route, hold up placards saying "This country is ours!" and "Not my King."
Susannah Ireland/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Coldstream Guards march on the procession route before the coronation.
Marco Bertoorello/AFP/Getty Images
Preparations are made on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Members of the public get in the party mood in Hyde Park.
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
People travel into London to be a part of the historic day.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
A royal fan sleeps along the procession route on Friday.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
The King meets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace during a walkabout on Friday.
Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters
People in London look at the official coronation program on Friday.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Westminster staff and police take cover from the rain on Friday.
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
A man rests on the Mall in London a day before the coronation.
Toby Hancock/CNN
A storefront window in London is decorated with framed photographs and a painting of the King on Thursday.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
London CNN  — 

The coronation of King Charles III on Saturday was a historic day, jam-packed with events – some planned, others not.

CNN takes a look at some of the most memorable moments.

The crowning event

Charles was hidden from view for the most dramatic part of the service at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Behind a three-sided screen, the Dean of Westminster poured holy oil from the Ampulla, a gold eagle-shaped flask, on to the Coronation Spoon, and then the Archbishop of Canterbury anointed Charles on his head, breast and hands, according to the Church of England’s liturgy.

The 12th-century, silver-gilt spoon is the oldest object used in coronations. In the background, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sang the anthemic “Zadok the Priest” by George Frideric Handel, which was composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727 and performed at every British coronation since.

King Charles III sits as he receives The St Edward's Crown during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady/Pool/AP

Once he re-emerged, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St. Edward’s Crown upon Charles III’s head. It was the only time Charles will ever wear St. Edward’s Crown, which is reserved for the coronation of a new monarch; the crown was made for Charles’ ill-fated namesake, Charles II, in 1661.

After crowning Charles, Welby shouted: “God Save the King.” Those in attendance repeated the words.

Soon after, Camilla was also crowned. Like her husband, she was anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury – this time in full view of the audience – before having Queen Mary’s Crown placed on her head.

A musical celebration

Music underpinned the entire celebration, in keeping with history. Each stage was marked by either a grand choral work, an ethereal motet, an extravagant organ composition or an evocative melody, all performed by some of the most accomplished singers and musicians in the world.

King Charles and Queen Camilla entered the abbey to the strains of “I was glad,” the stirring coronation anthem written by Hubert Parry for the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902 and sung at all coronations since then.

But the old was blended with the new; Charles had asked Andrew Lloyd Webber – whose music is more familiar to audiences in the West End than congregations in Westminster Abbey – to write a Coronation Anthem, “Make a Joyful Noise,” which played after Camilla was enthroned.

And this event featured the first ever appearance by a gospel choir at a coronation; dressed in resplendent white, the Ascension Choir performed ‘Alleluia’ just before the Archbishop’s sermon.

Lady in blue

Penny Mordaunt leads King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
Yui Mok/Pool/Getty Images

Thousands of people had packed into Westminster Abbey.

Decked in a teal cape and cap with gold detailing, a woman in blue commanded attention as she wielded an important object of the coronation regalia – the Sword of Offering or the Jewelled Sword, before and after the investiture, when it was used. But who is she?

Penny Mordaunt is a Conservative lawmaker in the United Kingdom, and has been since 2010.

She was involved in the ceremony because, as the current Leader of the House of Commons, she is also the Lord President of the Privy Council – a body formed of senior politicians who act as the monarch’s official advisers.

The council’s president is involved in a variety of royal ceremonies, acting as a symbolic bridge between the King or Queen and the country’s elected officials. Mordaunt spoke at the Proclamation of King Charles, two days after the Queen’s death.

Queen Camilla’s outfit

Queen Camilla was a regal sight in ivory, silver and gold. But who was she wearing?

Unsurprisingly, it was a British designer, Bruce Oldfield, who she has a longstanding relationship with.

Simple, tailored and cut from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric with a dull luster finish, her coronation dress was more akin to a coat dress with an embroidered underskirt as opposed to a traditional dress.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive for their coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive for their coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Arriving at Westminster Abbey before the service, her dress was protected by the crimson velvet and ermine Robe of State that was originally made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

Peeping out beneath her dress were shoes in the same silk as her clothing, made by British designer Elliot Zed.

Vanishing prince(s)

Never one to disappoint at royal events, Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, again stole the show during segments of the coronation ceremony.

Keen-eyed viewers may have noticed the 5-year-old yawning, sitting between his mother, the Princess of Wales, and sister Princess Charlotte, but then pulling a disappearing act from the service.

It was thought the young royal might leave early, but luckily for fans, he returned before the end of the service.

For those who don’t remember, Louis gained global infamy during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, where he was captured throwing a tantrum and covering his ears while screaming during the flypast.

Prince Louis yawns during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
Prince Louis yawns during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, there was widespread speculation before Saturday as to whether Prince Harry would be at his father’s coronation.

The Duke of Sussex attended the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, sitting in the third row.

Wearing a morning suit with his military medals, Harry arrived alongside his uncles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and two of his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Harry attended without his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly stayed back in the US with their children on the account of Archie’s fourth birthday.

The coronation marked the first time the prince publicly met members of his family since the release of his memoir, “Spare.”

The Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.
The Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Matthews/PA/AP

After it ended, he was seen talking and smiling with his cousins amidst a downpour, before he took a car on his own.

He did not appear with members of the royal family to greet the public from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon – a flagship part of royal events.

CNN understands that Prince Harry did not receive an invitation to join the family for this balcony moment, which featured a slimmed-down flypast by the Royal Air Force. Prince Andrew wasn’t present either.

A balcony flypast

The weather did not favor King Charles – and while crowds seemed unperturbed by the rain, it did alter plans for the traditional Royal Air Force flypast.

The display was formed only of helicopters and the colorful Red Arrows, and not the expected Typhoons, Spitfires, Hurricanes and Lancaster bombers.

Red Arrows fly over the watching crowds.
Red Arrows fly over the watching crowds.
Yara Nardi/Pool/Reuters

But crowds instead enjoyed not one but two appearances on the balcony by the new King and Queen, who provided an encore after seemingly waving goodbye to supporters.

That wrapped up an eventful day, which had drawn thousands onto London’s streets.

