Prince William tells King Charles the late Queen Elizabeth would be ‘proud’

By Jack Guy and Niamh Kennedy, CNN
Published 5:12 AM EDT, Mon May 8, 2023
Britain's Prince William speaks on stage at the coronation concert in Windsor, west of London, on Sunday.
Leon Neal/AFP/Pool/Getty Images
Prince William paid tribute to his “Pa” King Charles III at the coronation concert on Sunday, saying “we are all so proud of you” as he evoked the memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know she is up there fondly keeping an eye on us and she would be a very proud mother,” said the Prince of Wales at the event held on the grounds of Windsor Castle. He added that his grandmother had called coronations a “declaration of our hopes for the future.”

William kicked off his speech on a humorous note, making a promise to the crowd that, unlike singer Lionel Richie, who performed at the concert, he wouldn’t “go on all night long” with his address.

Instead, William said he simply wanted to “say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales (left); Queen Camilla and King Charles III (right) at the Coronation Concert on Sunday.
Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

He went on to pay a heartfelt tribute to the King, outlining his commitment to service over the years.

“For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: Service. My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service,” Prince William remarked.

The coronation came amid a rift between Harry and the royal family.
Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Prince Harry is already back in the US after quick coronation appearance

“It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he [King Charles] has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected,” the prince continued.

William highlighted the King’s commitment to environmental causes, saying the King “warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue.”

He also commended the King’s charitable contributions through his foundation, the Prince’s Trust, which William said “has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realize their ambitions.”

“Pa, we are all so proud of you,” the prince said, addressing the King directly.

Prince William wrapped up his brief speech by thanking the “millions of people who serve in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities,” giving his own pledge to “serve [them] all.”

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation in London on Saturday, May 6. They are joined here by pages of honor who attended them throughout the day. One of the pages was the King's eldest grandson, Prince George, who can be seen second from left.
Toby Hancock/CNN
A storefront window in London is decorated with framed photographs and a painting of the King on Thursday.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Westminster staff and police take cover from the rain on Friday.
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
The King meets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace during a walkabout on Friday.
Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters
A royal fan sleeps along the procession route on Friday.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
People travel into London on Saturday to be a part of the historic day.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Preparations are made on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Toby Hancock/CNN
A child has paint applied to his face while waiting for the procession.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Members of the Coldstream Guards march on the procession route before the coronation.
Marco Bertoorello/AFP/Getty Images
People gather to watch the procession. Showers moved through London on Friday and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0cf74794c8e0be8ca222db150c2ccb94" target="_blank">more rain was expected for Saturday</a>.
Toby Hancock/CNN
People wait on the procession route ahead of the coronation.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Troops march in London ahead of the coronation ceremony.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The King's carriage leaves Buckingham Palace before the coronation.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Order-of-service booklets are seen at Westminster Abbey as guests arrive for the coronation.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
Members of the public look out onto Parliament Square ahead of the coronation.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
Police officers detain a protester ahead of the King's procession. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_089ce3083553388e9051d6c7fd26c7b0" target="_blank">Several arrests were made Saturday</a> as protesters gathered near the procession route.
Yara Nardi/Pool/Reuters
A boy watches guards march on the streets in front of Big Ben.
Marko Djurica/Retuers
The King and Queen travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as they make their short journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Niall Carson/PA Images/Getty Images
People line the procession route in London.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, arrives at Westminster Abbey. Biden, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_054e67e7c5ebf898814c9b3c1126fb9f" target="_blank">who led the US delegation</a>, traveled with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
The procession takes place in London before the coronation.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Singer Katy Perry takes a selfie with guests at Westminster Abbey. The coronation guests included <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_6381e2bc126c139f48714994a44b7510" target="_blank">celebrities and world leaders</a>.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/Reuters
Royal Navy sailors stand at attention on the Mall in London.
Charles McQuillan/Pool/Reuters
Musicians perform at Westminster Abbey before the coronation ceremony.
Andrew Matthews/PA/AP
Singer Lionel Richie poses for a selfie at Westminster Abbey.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/Reuters
Prince George, second from left, stands with other pages of honor at Westminster Abbey.
Toby Melville/PA/AP
Prince Harry, right, arrives at Westminster Abbey along with Princess Beatrice, one of the King's nieces, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_d46a1c2f25cd5c5ed888c323a5411ae9" target="_blank">Harry accepted the invitation to his father's coronation</a> but was without his wife, Meghan, who stayed back in California with the couple's two children.
Andrew Milligan/PA/AP
The King and Queen travel to Westminstger Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The King is seen near his grandson Prince George, one of his pages of honor.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Prince Harry enters Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Matthews/PA/AP
Former British prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss sit with their partners.
Richard Pohle/Pool/AP
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, two of the King's grandchildren, arrive for the coronation.
Dan Charity/Pool/AP
Prince William, Harry's brother, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_90cacda1164e4f41a0953249e6219dc0" target="_blank">arrive for the coronation</a> with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images
The King enters Westminster Abbey for his coronation.
Ben Birchall/PA/AP
The King arrives at Westminster Abbey for his coronation.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/Reuters
People watch the ceremony on a screen in Hyde Park.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
The King and Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_94f8991ad84c43b4548be766efd7779c" target="_blank">entered the Abbey</a> to the strains of "I was glad," the stirring coronation anthem written by Hubert Parry for the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902. It has been sung at all coronations since then.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The King and Queen take part in the coronation ceremony.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
Prince Harry looks around Westminster Abbey from his spot in the third row. He is a non-working royal and did not perform any duties during the ceremony.
Richard Pohle/Pool/AP
An anointing screen is erected for King Charles III at the coronation ceremony. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_bf90cc361d9bb2d2940704187697b0cd" target="_blank">The most sacred part of the service</a> — the anointing — took place behind the screen.
Yui Mok/PA/AP
The King places his hands on the Coronation Bible as he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_329d6fba5cd3c92110395f5152360553" target="_blank">takes the Coronation Oath</a>.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
Guests watch the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The St. Edward's Crown is carried inside Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The King holds a sword during the ceremony.
Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters
Prince Louis points out something to his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the ceremony. They are flanked by their parents, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0a26f9200f7038d529cbcb8cb39e0871" target="_blank">places the St. Edward's Crown onto the head of the King</a>.
Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters
Royal fan Ben Weller reacts as he watches the coronation on a screen in London's Hyde Park.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
This was the only time Charles will ever wear St. Edward's Crown, as it is reserved for the coronation of a new monarch.
Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The King wears the St. Edward's Crown during his coronation.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/AP
The King's son Prince William, the heir apparent to the throne, kisses his father on the cheek during the ceremony.
Yui Mok/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
British lawmaker Penny Mordaunt carries the Sword of State during the coronation. She was involved in the ceremony because as the current Leader of the House of Commons, she is also the Lord President of the Privy Council — a body formed of senior politicians who act as the monarch's official advisers.
Yui Mok/Pool/AP
People in London's Piccadilly Circus walk past a giant screen showing an image of the King during the coronation ceremony.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_6681b16ea947c3e32df9f83b3abb3b95" target="_blank">receives her own coronation</a>. She wore the Queen Mary's Crown.
Yui Mok/AP
Charles and Camilla walk out of Westminster Abbey.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The King greets multifaith leaders on his way out of Westminster Abbey.
Ben Stansall/Pool/Reuters
The Queen walks toward the Gold State Coach after leaving Westminster Abbey.
Toby Melville/Pool/AP
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the ceremony. He did not join members of his family to ride in an impressive procession back to the palace. Instead, he got into a car alone and departed the abbey shortly after the service had ended.
Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images
Troops march in London for the King's coronation. On their way back to Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen were accompanied by a huge parade of soldiers, musicians and horses.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The King and Queen travel to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The Gold State Coach carries the King and Queen back to Buckingham Palace.
Carl Court/Pool/AP
A horse, apparently spooked, rears back into a crowd and <a href="https://twitter.com/PA/status/1654849731342790656" target="_blank" target="_blank">crashes into a barrier</a> during the procession. The animal was quickly brought back under control.
Sebastien Bozon/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William heads back to Buckingham Palace with Catherine and their three children: Louis, George and Charlotte.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Military groups take part in the parade from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The procession passes <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/07/uk/police-protesters-arrested-coronation-ckc-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank">anti-monarchy protesters</a>.
Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
The Gold State Coach that carried the King and Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_29ede4c8497c4ddfe0103e34a729b328" target="_blank">is incredibly heavy</a>, weighing 4 tons. Because of its weight, it can travel only at a walking pace.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The King and Queen arrive at the palace to receive a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_72296ae1e68f2f1709fe7c38b007aeb4" target="_blank">royal salute</a> from members of the military.
Peter Byrne/Pool/AP
The King and Queen appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_dcb973f7bd4018889eb1a3926ad669ad" target="_blank">various members of the royal family</a> following their coronation.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The Red Arrows, the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force, fly over Buckingham Palace as members of the public watch nearby.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
Some members of the royal family appear on the palace balcony after the coronation. From left are Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Charlotte; Princess Anne; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince Louis; Prince William; and Oliver Cholmondeley.
Hannah McKay/Reuters
The King and Queen look at each other on the balcony. They gave an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0ae57785e308be74beafa7bcdf37b334" target="_blank">encore wave</a> to the crowd after initially going back inside.
Leon Neal/Pool/AP
The crowd outside Buckingham Palace watches the Red Arrows fly by as the royals stand on the balcony.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The King's eldest grandson, Prince George, stands on the palace balcony between two other boys who like him served as pages of honor for the coronation: Oliver Cholmondeley, left, and Nicholas Barclay.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
The King and Queen wave to people from the palace balcony.
Chris Jackson/Pool/AP
Musicians play while people take part in the "Coronation Big Lunch" in London on Sunday. Thousands of community events took place across the country to <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/05/06/uk/gallery/coronation-celebrations/index.html" target="_blank">commemorate the King's coronation</a>.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
US first lady Jill Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak during a "Coronation Big Lunch" event on Downing Street.
Jordan Pettitt/PA/AP
Sylvia Daw leaves her cottage to celebrate in Alfriston, England.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Princess Anne, the King's sister, presents a young girl with a commemorative tin of old coins during celebrations in Swindon, England.
Leon Neal/PA/AP
The crowd inside the Windsor Castle grounds waves flags as Sunday's "Coronation Concert" gets underway.
Leon Neal/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A child sleeps on a makeshift throne at a street party in London's Brixton district.
Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN
Lionel Richie performs on the castle grounds. He performed his hit songs "Easy" and "All Night Long (All Night)."
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
Katy Perry dedicated her song "Firework" to King Charles.
Leon Neal/Pool/Reuters
From left, Prince William, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Baroness Patricia Scotland attend the concert.
Mark Large/Pool/Reuters
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of '90s British pop group Take That perform backed by military drummers.
Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William speaks on stage. "I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important," he said. "But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."
Yui Mok/Pool/Getty Images
The Blackpool Tower in England is illuminated to mark the King's coronation.
Carl Recine/Reuters
