Sweden’s Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest for a second time, earning a historic triumph at an extravagant and crowd-pleasing show held in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on behalf of Ukraine.
She became just the second performer to win the competition more than once, clinching victory with pop ballad “Tattoo” and cementing her legacy at the kitsch and wildly celebrated music contest.
Loreen had previously won the contest in Baku in 2012, with her career-altering hit “Euphoria.” Her latest win means Sweden ties Ireland for the most victories in the competition, with seven.
The show was held in Britain for the first time in more than two decades, after the country – which came second last year – stepped in to handle hosting duties on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. Hosting honors will go to winners Sweden next year.
This is a developing story. More details soon…