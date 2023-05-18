How to watch the PGA Championship: Start time, channels, and other things to know

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 4:44 AM EDT, Thu May 18, 2023
Justin Thomas celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after putting in to win on the 18th green, the third playoff hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Justin Thomas reacts to his winning putt on the 18th hole with caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Will Zalatoris reacts to his putt on the 18th green, putting him against Justin Thomas for the three-hole playoff.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Abraham Ancer hits from the fairway on the fourth hole.
Matt York/AP
Rory McIlroy places his golf ball on the fourth tee wearing a bracelet with his daughter's name on it.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Matthew Fitzpatrick plays a shot on the seventh hole.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Rickie Fowler hits from the hazard on the 17th hole.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole on Saturday, May 21, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Woods withdrew from the competition after struggling in his third round.
Eric Gay/AP
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 15th green during the third round.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Matt Fitzpatrick and Davis Riley walk on the 18th green during the third round.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the bunker on the first green during the third round.
Michael Madrid/USA Today Sports
Tiger Woods and his caddy walk on the ninth green during the third round.
Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/Getty Images
Spectators watch Will Zalatoris hit his shot on the 16th hole during the third round.
Darren Carroll/PGA of America/Getty Images
Mito Pereira tees off from the 12th tee during the third round.
Tannen Maury/EPA/Shutterstock
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee during the second round on Friday, May 20.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
A young spectator views players through binoculars during the second round.
Kyle Rivas/UPI/Shutterstock
Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the first hole as a gallery of fans look on during the second round.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Erik van Rooynen (left) and Harry Higgs (right) clean off the green on the 12th hole during the second round.
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Xander Schauffele plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the second round.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
<a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/20/golf/aaron-wise-hit-with-ball-pga-championship-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Aaron Wise</a> kneels on the seventh hole after being hit by a ball played by Cameron Smith during the second round.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Fans dressed in matching Hawaiian shirts and shorts watch the action during the second round.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Collin Morikawa on the 18th tee during the second round.
Montana Pritchard/PGA of America/Getty Images
A squirrel runs across the fairway on the 16th hole during the second round.
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the second round.
Matt York/AP
Patrick Cantlay putts on the 15th green during the second round.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Spectators walk uphill to the first and 10th tee boxes in the second round.
Kyle Rivas/UPI/Shutterstock
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, May 19.
Eric Gay/AP
Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the second green.
Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Ryan Vermeer searches for his golf ball on the 16th hole during the first round.
Darren Carroll/PGA of America/Getty Images
Adam Scott plays a shot on the eighth tee during the first round.
Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Cameron Smith plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Fans watch on the 14th hole during the first round.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Cameron Davis reacts after his tee shot on the third hole.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods stand on the fourth green.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the 10th tee.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond walk over a bridge on the third hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Fans watch as Tiger Woods prepares to play a shot on the sixth hole.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Jordan Spieth signs autographs during a practice round ahead of the 2022 PGA Championship.
Darren Carroll/PGA of America/Getty Images
Maintenance takes place ahead of a practice round before the start of the 2022 PGA Championship.
Darren Carroll/PGA of America/Getty Images
In pictures: The 2022 PGA Championship
CNN  — 

Caught your breath from The Masters? Good, because it’s time for the second men’s golf major of the season: The PGA Championship.

The 105th edition of the event marks a return to the sprawling fairways of Oak Hill in Rochester, as the New York club plays host to the tournament for the fourth time in its history, and the first since 2013.

Then, Jason Dufner defied his world No. 21 ranking to clinch a stunning surprise victory. Ten years on, any golfer similarly hoping to upset the odds will have to overcome a field stacked with firepower.

Reigning champion Justin Thomas will be out to defend the Wanamaker Trophy he won under dramatic circumstances a year ago in Tulsa, as he capitalized on a devastating collapse by Chile’s Mito Pereira to beat US compatriot Will Zalatoris in a tense three-hole playoff.

Thomas keeping perspective

Victory at Southern Hills last year sealed Thomas’ second career major and second PGA Championship, having clinched the 99th edition of the tournament at Quail Hollow in 2017.

That victory ended a 13-month wait for a win for Thomas. One year on, the 30-year-old finds himself arriving in a similar position, with his Tulsa triumph – his 15th on the PGA Tour – his most recent victory.

A missed cut at The Masters marked a frustrating start to the major calendar for the world No. 13, but Thomas – well-known for playing with his heart on his sleeve – credits compatriot Max Homa with helping him keep perspective amid disappointments.

Thomas was all smiles during a practice round on Tuesday.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

“There’s no other top player in the world that’s gone through what he’s [Homa’s] gone through in terms of having a Tour card, losing your Tour card, having to earn it back and then becoming one of the top players in the world,” Thomas told reporters Monday.

“I’ve talked to him about it before because he’s like, ‘Nobody out here really knows how bad it can be.’ I feel like everything is so bad and I’m ranked whatever in the world.

“He’s like, ‘Dude, I had to birdie my last five holes at Pumpkin Ridge to get in the Korn Ferry Playoffs.’ It’s all relative, and it’s all about making the most of whatever situation you’re in.”

Homa arrives for his fifth PGA Championship in terrific form, with six top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts, including a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Between the seemingly irrepressible form of Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler to the major pedigrees of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and a host of other names on the field, Homa is not short of opposition this week. But there’s one challenger in particular he is especially wary of.

Homa celebrates victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images

“I had really bad allergies last year in Tulsa. I didn’t think I was going to make it, I thought I was going down,” Homa told reporters Tuesday.

“It’s one of the few downsides of playing golf outside. But I will be thankful, I’ll be all right, we’ll readjust. This is why there’s practice days, so you don’t feel this way come Thursday.”

Rahm and Scheffler showdown looms

As the top two ranked players in the world, Rahm and Scheffler arrive at Oak Hill as unsurprising favorites to seal second career majors.

Rahm’s dominant victory at The Masters last month lifted a phenomenal start to the year to new heights. The Spaniard already has four wins to his name in 2023, and another come Sunday would see him become only the fourth golfer – and the first since Jack Nicklaus in 1975 – to win both the Masters and the PGA Championship in the same season.

Jon Rahm poses with the Masters trophy during the green jacket ceremony, after winning the Masters tournament on Sunday, April 9.
Jon Rahm poses with the Masters trophy during the green jacket ceremony, after winning the Masters tournament on Sunday, April 9.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Rahm celebrates his win on the 18th green.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Patrick Cantlay hits his putt on the 15th green during the final round on Sunday.
Mike Segar/Reuters
Mickelson reacts on the 18th green during the final round.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Viktor Hovland putts on the fifth green during the final round.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the eighth tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed third round on Sunday.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
The scoreboard is changed after Tiger Woods withdrew from competition on Sunday.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network
Sam Bennett watches his putt on the 12th green during the third round on Sunday.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Patrick Cantlay tees up during the third round Sunday.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network
Tiger Woods walks the 18th green during the second round on Saturday, April 8.
Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Network
A spectator watches play on the 12th hole in the rain on Saturday.
David J. Phillip/AP
Fred Couples waves to patrons after finishing his second round on Saturday. Couples made history as the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/08/golf/fred-couples-oldest-player-cut-the-masters-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">oldest player to make the cut</a> at the Masters.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Groundskeepers remove standing water on green during the continuation of the weather-delayed second round on Saturday.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Patrick Cantlay plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on Saturday.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
A security guard moves people away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole of the Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. No injuries were reported.
Mark Baker/AP
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 10th hole Friday. He is 12 under par heading into the weekend.
Mike Segar/Reuters
Jason Day and William Kane, caddie for Gordon Sargent, read the first green on Friday.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network
Woods tees off on the eighth hole Friday.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Amateur Sam Bennett plays a shot on the second hole Friday. He shot 68s on both Thursday and Friday.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Jon Rahm plays out from the bunker on the second hole Friday.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Billy Horschel reacts to a shot on the second hole Friday.
David J. Phillip/AP
Viktor Hovland chips onto the 10th green Thursday. The Norwegian shot a 7-under 65 and shared the first-round lead with Koepka and Rahm.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Patrick Reed's caddie, Kessler Karain, helps Reed line up a putt on the 13th hole Thursday.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Woods grimaces on the fourth tee Thursday. The five-time Masters champion said his surgically repaired right leg felt sore Thursday and that the pain is "constant."
Matt Slocum/AP
Phil Mickelson hits a shot on the second hole Thursday.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network
Adam Scott plays a bunker shot on the second hole Thursday.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Pins adorn a spectator's hat on Thursday.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the seventh hole Thursday.
Matt Slocum/AP
Sergio Garcia fishes his ball out of the creek on No. 13.
David J. Phillip/AP
A worker updates one of the leaderboards Thursday at Augusta National.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Koepka hits his tee shot on the 14th hole Thursday.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today Network
Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament two years ago, looks over a putt on the second hole.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Rahm and his caddie, Adam Hayes, are seen on the third green Thursday.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus hits a ceremonial tee shot before the start of the first round. He was joined by Gary Player and Tom Watson.
Mark Baker/AP
Rory McIlroy signs autographs after competing in the traditional par 3 contest that is held the day before the start of the tournament.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Min Woo Lee walks to the 15th green during a practice round Wednesday.
Mark Baker/AP
Masters 2023: The best pictures from Augusta

That would put him halfway towards joining the five golfers to have completed a career grand slam, an illustrious group that Jordan Spieth would join with victory this week. Rahm, however, is prioritizing quantity.

“Obviously, if I were to win this week or the Open Championship, it really becomes a true reality, but winning two majors is not easy, and picking which ones you win is a little ludicrous to think about,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“I think obviously winning the grand slam would absolutely be amazing, but without sounding too conceited or arrogant, I’d rather focus on the number of majors you win than having the grand slam per se.

“Obviously, it would be amazing, but the more you put yourself in the position to be able to win majors, the more likely you might be to get it done.”

Scheffler has come closest to matching Rahm in 2023.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Rahm is the only golfer who can lay claim to enjoying a better season than Scheffler, who boasts two wins among a near-constant run of top-10 finishes this season.

Remarkably, a tied-12th finish at the Genesis Invitational marks the 2022 Masters champion’s worst performance in 2023, and you’d have to scroll back as far as October to find an occasion he finished any lower.

“That’s a great stretch of golf,” Scheffler told reporters Tuesday.

CROOKED STICK - AUGUST: John Daly of the USA holds the trophy after winning the USPGA Championship at Crooked Stick in Carmel, Indiana, USA in August 1991. (photo by Stephen Munday/Getty Images)
Stephen Munday / Getty Images

The butterfly effect: How the birth of another golfer's child led John Daly to an astonishing victory at 1991 PGA Championship

“When I show up to a tournament, I expect to do my best and try and play well. Most importantly, I just try and have a good attitude and go out there and play. I try not to place too much of an emphasis on the result.

“For me, it’s more about the preparation and showing up to the tournament and having a good attitude and then going out there and competing.”

How to watch

2003 champion Shaun Micheel will be in the first group to tee off when play gets underway at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Viewers in the United States will be able to watch the first two rounds on ESPN+ from 7 a.m. ET, with coverage switching to ESPN from 1 p.m. ET.

Broadcasting of the final two rounds is split between ESPN and CBS, with ESPN+ beginning their weekend coverage from 8 a.m. ET. Viewing switches to ESPN from 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, at which point CBS takes over.

Radio coverage will also be available via Westwood One on SiriusXM from 1 p.m. ET across all four days.

Trevor Immelman commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020, in Hobe Sound, Florida.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match

From major champion to TV analyst, how Trevor Immelman prepares to cover star-studded field at the PGA Championship

Canadian viewers can watch via TSN, starting from 7 a.m. ET for the first two rounds and 8 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

Sky Sports Golf will show exclusive coverage for UK viewers, beginning from 1 p.m. BST on Thursday and Friday before starting from 2 p.m. BST for the weekend’s action.

For more information on how to watch, check the PGA Championship website here.

