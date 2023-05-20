The front stretch and grandstand ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
The front stretch and grandstand ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
CNN  — 

National Treasure was first across the finish line in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Saturday evening.

Trainer Bob Baffert picked up the win, on a day when another of his horses was euthanized following an earlier race.

Blazing Sevens placed second, and pre-race favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Mage placed third in the seven-horse field.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Ben Church, Homero De la Fuente and Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.