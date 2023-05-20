CNN —

National Treasure was first across the finish line in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Saturday evening.

Trainer Bob Baffert picked up the win, on a day when another of his horses was euthanized following an earlier race.

Blazing Sevens placed second, and pre-race favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Mage placed third in the seven-horse field.

This is a developing story and will be updated.