CNN —

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship for the third time on Sunday, clinching his fifth major title at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

A commanding final round showing saw the American finish on nine-under par, two shots ahead of compatriot Scottie Scheffler and Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who played his part in a pulsating final day duel.

The 33-year-old’s triumph sees him become the first golfer to win a major while playing on the LIV Golf Series. Australia’s Cameron Smith joined the Saudi-backed breakaway tour a month after his victory at The Open Championship in July 2022.

It marks a long-awaited return to the summit for Koepka, who had endured an injury-ridden fall from the top after winning back-to-back pairs of PGA Championship and US Open cups in an unprecedented stretch between 2017 and 2019.

Koepka fell narrowly short of winning The Masters last month, taking a two shot lead into the last round before finishing runner-up to Spain’s Jon Rahm, but navigated grueling conditions before leading from the front on the final day to lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

In doing so, he joins Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as only the third player to win the PGA Championship three or more times in the strokeplay era.

More to follow…