CNN —

A fire has broken out at the Russian Ministry of Defense building in central Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing an emergency services source.

“A fire broke-out on a balcony at the Ministry of Defense building on Frunzenskaya Naberezhnaya,” TASS quoted the emergency services source as saying, also noting that emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier this month, a small explosion apparently caused by two drones took place at the Kremlin, which Moscow described at the time as an attempt on the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is a developing story.