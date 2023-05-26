CNN —

Amy Olson’s qualification for the Women’s U.S. Open on Monday was a special moment in more ways than one as the golfer revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child in September, two months after the major in July at Pebble Beach.

“I’m going to be seven months pregnant at [the U.S. Open],” Olson told the Minnesota Golf Association. “I wanted a shot at it because it’s Pebble. That was the big motivation and it’ll be my last tournament before the baby comes, so it’s a good way to go out.

“I’ve always loved the U.S. Open. They always set up the course very fair, but hard. It’s usually not quirky – hit it straight, hit it long and two-putt a lot greens. That’s generally favored my style of game.”

The American golfer earned her spot at the major by shooting a bogey-free second round 66 to earn a two-stroke victory at six-under 138 at the United States Golf Association’s (USGA) 36-hole qualifier at Somerset Country Club in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

In an impressive afternoon session on Monday, Olson shot three birdies on both the front and back nines to finish ahead of Bailey Tardy.

A LPGA Tour regular with 190 career starts, Olson has yet to win a tournament on the tour, with 13 top-10 finishes to her name.

The 30-year-old – who had a successful college career, winning a record 20 NCAA tournaments – has fond memories of the U.S. Open though, finishing tied for second in 2020.

And Olson said that playing on a famous course like Pebble Beach for the final tournament before her baby arrives was a big motivation.

“I’ve always had to take my life one year at a time because I’ve never had status for more than one year,” Olson said. “I’ll take the same approach after the baby comes, but I’m pretty noncommittal one way or the other. Life’s going to change a lot.

“Going into Pebble, I’m going to do everything I can to stay healthy and do the best I can.”

And Olson said she’s already making her requests for the major later this year, sharing on Twitter a text message to the USGA in which she asks for “PB&J’s w/peanut butter on both sides.”

Already sending in my requests for the @uswomensopen. I’m high maintenance, but the @usga is here for it. pic.twitter.com/NMljgUh74D — Amy Olson (@AmyOlsonGolf) May 23, 2023

The first round of this year’s U.S. Open begins on Thursday, July 6 and runs through until Sunday, July 9.