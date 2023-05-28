CNN —

Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, his fourth win in six races this season as he extended his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings.

A relatively straightforward race was transformed in the closing stages as it began raining in Monaco, causing chaos all through the field as the drivers fought to keep their cars from sliding on the wet track.

Verstappen avoided any potential mishaps while second-placed Fernando Alonso lost time when he had to pit twice after attempting to avoid using intermediate tires.

Alonso eventually held onto second while Esteban Ocon rounded out the podium in third.

More to follow…