romelu lukaku intv
Exclusive: Romelu Lukaku calls for 'more diversity in positions of power'
02:11 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
romelu lukaku intv
Exclusive: Romelu Lukaku calls for 'more diversity in positions of power'
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Bex Smith INTV 0501P1_00002001.png
Wolfsburg are through to the Women's Champions League final
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp USA Soccer Crocker CTM FST 042607ASEG4 cnn sports_00004401.png
U.S. Soccer's new Sporting Director addresses future of men's and women's program
04:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Bex Smith INTV 0425P_00002001.png
Why have there been so many knee injuries to top women footballers?
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Yoane Wissa of Brentford applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Brentford FC at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Premier Leaue star Yoane Wissa on dealing with social media abuse
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
202303010-women world cup equal pay
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Ben Mee of Brentford celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Brentford's 'moneyball' philosophy bests teams with bigger budgets
05:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230303-Emiliano Martinez-penalty shootout
Emiliano Martínez: The art of winning a penalty shootout
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sebastien haller gano partido vida cancer testicular vuelta canchas borussia dortmund futbol deportes cnn_00000130.png
Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HARSEWINKEL, GERMANY - JUNE 04: Merih Demiral of Turkey poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day on June 04, 2021 in Harsewinkel, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Merih Demiral: Turkish footballer teams up with Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappé for earthquake fundraiser
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Switzerland's midfielder #23 Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022.
Xherdan Shaqiri talks to CNN about the Chicago Fire and Switzerland
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Shakhtar Donetsk pose for a team photo following their side's victory in the UEFA Champions League group F match between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk at Red Bull Arena on September 06, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)
Shakhtar Donetsk CEO speaks about the challenges of playing football during a war
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Club crests outside the pop-up Manchester United Plc pavilion ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Manchester United sets up shop at Davos with luxury lounge in Swiss Alps
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of sport stadiums video card
Why high-tech stadiums are 'the new cathedrals'
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku says the world’s top soccer stars could form a union to tackle racist abuse in the sport.

Speaking exclusively to CNN, Lukaku says authorities are currently not doing enough to protect players in the wake of yet more racist abuse aimed at Vinícius Jr. during Real Madrid’s match against Valencia last month.

Lukaku, who was racially abused when Inter Milan played against Juventus in April, said he watched the situation at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium unfold from his home and was left incredulous that these incidents continue to occur so frequently.

“I think it will start,” Lukaku told CNN’s Senior Sports Analyst Darren Lewis when asked whether players could form a union.

Lukaku says the idea would be for many of the world’s most prominent players “to come together and speak with UEFA and FIFA” directly, as well as the governing bodies for domestic leagues, about how best to tackle the ongoing “problem” of racism in the game.

“It’s really disappointing that it happens because we’re in 2023, the world is different cultures, different religions, different people of color and still we make the same mistakes all the time,” Lukaku added.

Vinícius Jr. has been racially abused in La Liga on several occasions over the past two seasons.
Vinícius Jr. has been racially abused in La Liga on several occasions over the past two seasons.

“That’s the thing that rubs me the wrong way because I always say, if we want the brand of football to be representative in this way, it also starts with the people above [authorities] that have to fight against this type of thing.

“For me, it really doesn’t happen enough, really in a strict manner that fans come to the stands and really respect people of different colors, people of different religions, sexuality, also online hate.

“I think you have to also attack that because a lot of players online get a lot of stuff said to them which is not nice. So then I say governments also have to start getting involved in that stuff, which doesn’t happen enough for me.”

Lukaku also called for “more diversity in positions of power” at the top of soccer.

In a statement sent to CNN, FIFA said it has “made important steps towards greater diversity” since reforms began in 2016 and said it currently had staff from 100 different countries, 40% of which were female.

FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, also supported Lukaku’s call for governments to get involved, saying education in schools was the first measure in its five-step plan to tackle racism in soccer.

Romelu Lukaku was racially abused when Inter Milan played against Juventus in April.
Romelu Lukaku was racially abused when Inter Milan played against Juventus in April.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

FIFA pointed to the appointments of Senegal’s Fatma Samoura as Secretary General, Rwanda’s Martin Ngoga as chairman of the Ethics Committee, Ghana’s Anin Yeboah as deputy chairman of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee and India’s Mukul Mugdal as chairman of the Governance Committee as “very diverse people” in “key positions” within the organization.

“That’s where you need to start, that’s where we need to have diversity,” Lukaku said of the upper echelons of the sport. “People of color, put them in the top of every boardroom and that’s when the change will start.

“That’s why, for example, in our Belgian federation, that’s where they started, they’re trying to put in people of color, different sexuality and stuff like that. So every situation that can happen, if it’s racial or every form or type of discrimination, can be attacked straight away.”

In 2021, the Belgian football federation (RBFA) launched the ‘Come Together’ action plan that focused partly on tackling discrimination and improving representation within the federation, including the addition of a Diversity Board.

“I think that’s how it should happen,” Lukaku added. “If you put people of different color in positions of power, I think things would get taken care of much faster than now.”

CNN has asked Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, how it protects players on its platforms but had not received a response at the time of publication. CNN has also reached out to Twitter and UEFA, European soccer’s governing body.