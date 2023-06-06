CNN —

Former US President Donald Trump called the shock partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf a “big, beautiful, and glamorous deal” for golf.

The surprise announcement of the partnership between the three main golfing organizations – the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf – came on Tuesday, ending a feud that has dogged the men’s professional game for the past year.

Former President Trump, whose courses have hosted several LIV Golf events, welcomed the news.

“Great news from LIV golf. A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all!!!” he wrote in all capital letters on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump gestures during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023. Robert Perry/Getty Images

Trump’s golf courses will host three LIV Golf events over the 2023 season, with the most recent being held at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC, last month.

Tuesday’s announcement, which a spokesperson for the PGA Tour told CNN is not a merger but “a partnership/creation of a new commercial entity,” ends a series of legal disputes between the rival tours.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan called it a “transformational partnership,” that would “benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”

Phil Mickelson, one of the earliest to join LIV Golf, became one of the new tour’s most vocal defenders after facing heavy criticism for joining. Responding to the announcement, Mickelson said on Twitter: “Awesome day today.”

Initial social media reaction from players suggested that some were caught unaware.

Collin Morikawa tweeted, “I love finding out morning news on Twitter,” while fellow pro Michael S. Kim said: “Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right?”

Some players did not react positively, however. “Tell me why Jay Monahan basically got a promotion to CEO of all golf in the world by going back on everything he said the past 2 years,” US golfer Dylan WU said. “The hypocrisy. Wish golf worked like that. I guess money always wins.”

Fellow American Wesley Bryan said: “Love finding out info on twitter. This is amazing. Y’all should be ashamed and have a lot of questions to answer.

“I feel betrayed, and will not (?) not be able to trust anyone within the corporate structure of the PGA TOUR for a very long time.”