Jaden Soong, 13, impresses as youngest ever to attempt final stage of US Open qualifying

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 6:19 AM EDT, Tue June 6, 2023
As we take a look at some of the most talented prodigies in the history of golf, where better to start than Tiger Woods: Six junior world championships to his name, the only player to win three US junior championships in a row, and a three-peat winner of the US amateur from 1994 to 1996. Woods turned pro in August 1996. Within a year, he'd scooped three PGA Tour events, become the youngest winner of The Masters at 21, and become the fastest player to reach No. 1 after turning professional, just 290 days into his pro career. Pictured, Woods at the 1996 US Amateur Championships.<br />
Following a series of wins in Canadian amateur events, Brooke Henderson became the youngest-ever winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (at the Sahalee Country Club, pictured) when she won her first major aged 18 in 2016. Henderson has since racked up eight wins on the LPGA Tour, her most recent coming at the LA Open in April 2021.<br />
After becoming the youngest player to win the British Amateur Championship in 2009 (at Formby Golf Club, pictured) and make the cut at The Masters as a 16-year-old the following year, Italy's Matteo Manassero burst onto the pro scene, becoming the first teenager to win three times on the European Tour. Victories at the Castello Masters, Malaysian Open, and the BMW PGA Championship suggested the arrival of a new superstar, but Manassero has since endured a difficult spell. He hasn't won on the European Tour since 2013, though 7th and 8th Tour finishes already in 2022 have made for a solid start to the year for the Italian.
The youngest-ever known winner of a professional golf tour event, 14-year-old Atthaya Thitikul made headlines around the world when she triumphed at the Ladies European Thailand Championship in 2017. A string of amateur titles followed before Thitikul turned pro in 2020, and the Thai prodigy's meteoric rise continued with three more Ladies European Tour wins by September 2021. She won her first LPGA Tour event in March 2022 at the JTBC Classic in Southern California (pictured), and in May, rose to No. 4 in the world rankings.
Continuing Thailand's recent trend of golf prodigies, Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat narrowly missed out on besting compatriot Thitikul's record when he became the youngest male player to win on a major Tour aged 15 years and 37 days. Victory at the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in April 2022 (pictured) set a new peak in the schoolboy's amateur career, having already become the youngest player to make the cut in the history of the All Thailand Golf Tour in 2020, aged 13 years and four months.
Having already won on the ALPG Tour earlier that year, New Zealand's Lydia Ko became the youngest golfer to win on the LPGA Tour when -- at 15 years old -- she triumphed at the CN Canadian Women's Open in August 2012 (pictured). After turning pro in October 2013, Ko has gone from strength to strength with an already-glittering trophy cabinet. At 17 years old, she was the youngest golfer to reach the No. 1 ranking in 2015, and today boasts 17 victories on the LPGA Tour.
Arguably the greatest golfer never to go pro, Bobby Jones is one of the sport's most influential figures. A prodigious young talent with a string of wins by the age of 14, it took longer than expected for Jones to win his first major, triumphing at the US Open in 1923, aged 21. He soon added three more and three British Open titles before retiring at just 28. He proceeded to found and help design the course at Augusta National Golf Club, where The Masters -- then known as the Augusta National Invitational -- was first hosted in 1934.<br />
One of the most famed golf prodigies in recent history, a 10-year-old Michelle Wie became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur Championship in 2000. Aged 14 in 2004, she bested many of the world's top men's players' and major winners at the Sony Open (pictured) despite narrowly missing the cut. With a professional career marred by injury, victory at the US Women's Open in 2014 has proven to be the career peak for Wie, who told CNN she had been <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/10/golf/michelle-wie-west-womens-golf-lgpa-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">considering retirement</a> before the birth of her daughter in 2020.
CNN  — 

Jaden Soong will not be among the star-studded field at the US Open next week, but his is a name that looks unlikely to disappear from golf any time soon.

The 13-year-old turned heads with his performance as he attempted to become the youngest ever player to make it to the major at a final qualifier at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles on Monday.

A seventh grader at Thomas Starr King Middle School in California, Soong was granted absence time to compete in the grueling two round, 36-hole event dubbed “Golf’s Longest Day”.

An 89-player field that featured a host of professional players, including three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele, were battling for five places at the 123rd edition of the major, set to tee off at The Los Angeles Country Club in California next Thursday.

Also in action at Hillcrest was 18-year-old Dylan Block, son of last month’s PGA Championship hero Michael Block. His father was also bidding to qualify via an event in Toronto, Canada.

Soong became the youngest ever to reach the final round of US Open qualifying after edging through a three-way first stage playoff at Brentwood Country Club in California last month, securing his passage with a 12-foot putt.

He teed off at Hillcrest bidding to become the youngest golfer to play at the major since China’s Andy Zhang, who was just 14 years and 183 days old when he teed off at the 2012 edition of the tournament.

Soong ultimately fell short, carding 73 and 76 to finish seven-over par, 16 shots behind the highest scoring qualifiers. However, with his 14th birthday not until January 2024, Soong will have another opportunity to break Zhang’s record next year.

Zhang in action at the 2012 US Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California.
It continues a stellar year for golfing prodigies, coming less than a month after nine-year-old Bella Simões became the youngest player to ever attempt qualification for the Women’s edition of the major.

The Brazilian similarly impressed despite missing out on besting the youngest US Women’s Open qualifier record set by Lexi Thompson, who was 12 when she teed off at the 2007 edition of the major.

JUPITER, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Bella Simoes warms up on the driving range during The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship Regional Qualifier at The Bear's Club on October 02, 2022 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images for the DC&P Championship)
Nine-year-old Brazilian becomes youngest ever to attempt US Women's Open qualification

Meanwhile, Stanford University sensation Rose Zhang continues to wage a solo battle on the history books. Just weeks after becoming the first women’s golfer to defend an NCAA individual title and mere days after her 20th birthday, Zhang clinched the Mizuho Americas Open to become the first player to win an LPGA tournament in her professional debut since 1951.

Neither Block stamped their ticket to the major next week, with the youngest finishing three shots behind Soong. His father missed out in agonizing fashion, finishing just two shots behind the highest scoring qualifier at Ontario’s Lambton Golf and Country Club and just one shy of making it on to the alternate list.

