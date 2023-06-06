WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM OCTOBER 12: NO SALES. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 30TH APRIL 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO CROPPING. In this handout image provided by the Royal Communications, Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank pose with, (back row L-R) Mr Thomas Brooksbank, Mrs Nicola Brooksbank, Mr George Brooksbank, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, His Royal Highness Andrew, Duke of York, (middle row L-R) His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Miss Maud Windsor, Master Louis De Givenchy, (front row L-R) Miss Theodora Williams, Miss Mia Tindall, Miss Isla Phillips and Miss Savannah Phillips for an official wedding photograph in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Bramall/Royal Communications via Getty Images) Copyright in the photograph is vested in Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank and Alex Bramall. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alex Bramall. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Handout/Alex Bramall/Royal Communication/Getty Images