CNN —

The Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi is in discussions to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, according to reports by the BBC and The Athletic.

There has been speculation around Messi’s next move since he announced his departure from French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He played his last game for PSG on Sunday.

The BBC’s report, by football reporter Guillem Balague, said he was set to turn down an offer from the from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

CNN has reached out to Major League Soccer, Inter Miami, Messi’s representative and David Beckham – who is part of Inter Miami’s ownership team – but had not received a reply by the time of publication.

There had been previous speculation Messi would move to Saudi Arabia, where he has business ties.

Before his two-season stint with PSG, Messi spent 17 trophy-laden years at FC Barcelona. Recently, his father and agent, Jorge Messi, said his son’s preferred move would be a return to Barcelona.

The 35-year-old won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.