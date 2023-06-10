CNN —

Arcangelo was declared the winner of the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes in New York.

With Arcangelo’s victory Saturday, Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer in history to train a Belmont Stakes winner. Antonucci is only the 11th woman to train a Belmont horse in the 155-year history of the race.

Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure led for most of the race, before Arcangelo made a late push inside to capture the historic victory. Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano tallied his first victory at the Belmont.

“I don’t know that we have words right now, we’re going to need a minute,” said Antonucci after the race. “We’re trying to soak all this in, just so proud of this horse right now. It’s amazing.”

Arcangelo has “got the heart of a champion,” she added.

This is a developing story. More to come.