Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes horse race.
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes horse race.
Mary Altaffer/AP
CNN  — 

Arcangelo was declared the winner of the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes in New York.

With Arcangelo’s victory Saturday, Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer in history to train a Belmont Stakes winner. Antonucci is only the 11th woman to train a Belmont horse in the 155-year history of the race.

Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure led for most of the race, before Arcangelo made a late push inside to capture the historic victory. Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano tallied his first victory at the Belmont.

FILE - Javier Castellano, atop Mage, third from left, is seen behind with others behind the pack as they make the first turn while competing in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Churchill Downs will limit horses to four starts during a rolling eight-week period and impose ineligibility standards for continued poor performance in the wake of the recent deaths of 12 horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - Javier Castellano, atop Mage, third from left, is seen behind with others behind the pack as they make the first turn while competing in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Churchill Downs will limit horses to four starts during a rolling eight-week period and impose ineligibility standards for continued poor performance in the wake of the recent deaths of 12 horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez/AP/FILE

As horse racing's best trainers rake in millions, records show they've violated rules aimed at keeping the animals safe

“I don’t know that we have words right now, we’re going to need a minute,” said Antonucci after the race. “We’re trying to soak all this in, just so proud of this horse right now. It’s amazing.”

Arcangelo has “got the heart of a champion,” she added.

This is a developing story. More to come.