CNN —

He might have been just shy of a perfect forecast, but Rickie Fowler has seemingly added the power of prophecy to his golfing skill set.

Because 11 years after telling young fan Michael Brennan that they would play a practice round together at the 2025 US Open, Fowler and Brennan did exactly that – two years ahead of schedule – at the 123rd edition of the tournament on Tuesday.

Today, Brennan is a 21-year-old amateur making his major championship debut among the game’s biggest stars in California. In 2012 however, he was a kid dressed head to toe in the signature all-orange style of his idol for Halloween.

“Loved Rickie, loved the orange, loved the Puma, loved the young look,” Brennan told the PGA Tour, who shared the picture on Twitter.

“I had a wig for the long, flowy hair that he had going.”

A picture of the costume found its way to Fowler, who signed it with the message: “To Mike, look forward to playing a practice round with you at the 2025 US Open!! Keep up the good work!!”

2012: Dresses up like Rickie Fowler for Halloween

2023: Tees it up with Rickie Fowler at U.S. Open



Michael Brennan lives out a dream playing a practice round foreshadowed years ago by a message from @RickieFowler. pic.twitter.com/xchPvyOFFT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 14, 2023

And after Brennan navigated a sudden-death final qualifying playoff in Rockville earlier this month to stamp his ticket to the major, his childhood hero held up his end of the bargain, inviting the Wake Forest University junior to join him for a practice round at the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club venue.

There was an even sweeter surprise waiting for Brennan. Not only did he play with five-time PGA Tour winner Fowler, he paired with him in a match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, a duo who boast a combined five major championship victories.

Better yet, the amateur sunk a closing birdie to clinch victory in the contest.

“Pretty cool, I don’t know how else to describe it,” Brennan said.

“I looked up to Rickie as a kid, and wanted to get out here and play with him. He was able to make that happen, and set up a great match for us.”

Fowler in his trademark orange during a PGA Tour event in 2012. Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Fowler reflected on a wholesome “full circle” moment, even if it served to make the 34-year-old “feel a little older.”

“That’s really what it’s all about, being in a position to make a positive impact on people’s lives,” he said.

“To have the following, the fans I’ve had the past 14 years is awesome. To see someone who looked up to me and now has passed me – he’s a bit taller than me – to be playing a U.S. Open is really cool.”

The good times continued into the start of Brennan’s major debut, as the amateur served up an early contender for shot of the tournament just three holes into his first round.

Brennan in action during the first round. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Having found himself in a precarious position in the rough beside the green, Brennan hit a sublime flop shot that arced away from the flag before landing and rolling back downhill and into the cup for birdie.

That marked his sole birdie of the day however, as Brennan carded four-over 74 for the round.

It leaves him 12 shots behind Fowler, who shot a blistering eight-under 62 to return to the clubhouse as tournament leader. It marked the lowest score in US Open history, until compatriot Xander Schauffele matched the feat shortly after to join him atop the leaderboard.