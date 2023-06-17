Cameron Young and course officials figure out what to do with Young's errant shot of the 10th fairway during the third round for the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Saturday June 17, 2023. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI (Alamy Live News via AP)
CNN  — 

With record-breaking low scores and a flurry of hole-in-ones, there has been no shortage of incredible shots across the first three days of the 123rd US Open.

Yet the award for the major’s most remarkable shot has almost surely already been wrapped up by Cameron Young. With an effort golfing trickshotters could only dream of, the American golfer somehow managed to land a ball in the golf ball holder of a golf cart more than 300 yards away.

Young was just past the halfway mark of his third round at Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday when his booming drive from the par-four 10th tee went careening towards the cart path to the left of the fairway.

It drew an audible curse from the 26-year-old, but anger quickly turned to awe when Young arrived at the resting spot of his drive.

At the center of a swarm of spectators, stewards, and security was a golf cart, and settled snugly in a compartment at the front-right of that cart: his ball.

After a brief discussion with rules officials and – under orders from Young’s caddie Paul Tesori – a quick picture of the ball, the world No. 17 took a drop from the nearby rough. Earlier frustrations soon resumed as Young’s subsequent approach shot went skidding over the green, but he recovered well to make par.

Young hits from the rough after taking a drop.
Young eventually carded a two-under 68 to move to even-par overall heading into Sunday’s final round.

Trailing Rickie Fowler by 10 strokes before the leader tees off at 6.40 p.m. ET, he will likely need a miracle to improve upon his tied-third finish at last year’s tournament and seal a first major title.

Then again, miraculous shots are evidently in Young’s locker.