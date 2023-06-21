Paris CNN —

At least four people were injured when a large fire broke out in central Paris on Wednesday, following a suspected explosion, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

A CNN producer at the scene has seen over five teams of firefighters fighting the flames. Over seven ambulances lined up along the Rue Saint Jacques.

In a tweet posted shortly after 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET), police in Paris asked people to avoid the area near Rue Saint Jacques, in the city’s 5th arrondissement.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.