Minsk, Belarus CNN —

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is currently in St. Petersburg, and not Belarus as agreed after an attempted insurrection at the end of June, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

Prigozhin had reportedly traveled to Belarus as part of a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the failed uprising, but on Wednesday Lukashenko told CNN’s Matthew Chance that the Wagner leader is in Russia.

“In terms of Yevgeny Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. Or maybe this morning he would travel to Moscow or elsewhere,” Lukashenko said in response to a question from Chance during a press conference with international media in Minsk. “But he is not on the territory of Belarus now.”