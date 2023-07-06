CNN —

A car has crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon, southwest London, according to the city’s Metropolitan Police force, who have described it as a “serious collision.”

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, the Met have said. “An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place,” the force tweeted.

In a statement, the Met said a car collided with a building at the institution in Wimbledon, a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11. Several people are being treated at the scene, the statement added.

“Officers remain at the scene along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.”

The prestigious Wimbledon tennis championships began in the neighborhood on Monday.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.