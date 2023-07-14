CNN —

Novak Djokovic is now just one match away from securing a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title after the Serb beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner in straight sets, winning 6-3 6-4 7-6 in Friday’s first men’s semifinal.

Djokovic will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final and the 36-year-old will be the overwhelming favorite to win a record-extending 24th grand slam title no matter his opponent.

Ever the showman, Djokovic got into a back-and-forth with a fan, who had celebrated after he missed a first serve at break point down towards the end of a tense third set. After eventually holding serve, Djokovic turned to the fan and mimicked wiping away tears from his eyes.

Sinner, who was appearing in the last four of a grand slam for the first time in his career, left everything out of the court but was no match for Djokovic’s relentless brilliance.

The 21-year-old, widely regarded as one of tennis’ brightest young talents, will no doubt once again grace this stage of a grand slam in the not so distant future, but for now it’s the sport’s elder statesman that continues to reign supreme in SW19.

