CNN —

A commentator for Australian network Channel Seven has been criticized for a comment he made about Matildas star Katrina Gorry during the team’s 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in the Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

“Certainly, motherhood has not blunted her competitive instincts, that’s for sure,” David Basheer said during commentary of the match. “She is one fighter for Australia.”

CNN has contacted Channel Seven for comment.

Gorry, 30, gave birth to her daughter Harper in 2021.

Social media was rife with criticism of Basheer. One Twitter user described the comment as “painfully ignorant,” while another asked: “Has he met many mothers? If anything’s going to make you formidable and fierce it’s motherhood!”

Australia’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Ireland got the co-host’s campaign off to the best possible start, despite being dealt the blow ahead of kick-off that captain Sam Kerr would miss the opening two matches of the tournament with a calf injury.

Seven said its coverage of Australia’s match against Ireland attracted an average audience of 1.94 million, peaking at peaking at 2.28 million viewers.

The match also registered a 47.6% share of the country’s audience.

The Matildas return to action next Thursday when they face Nigeria.