Tiny endangered toad halts play at Open Championship

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 11:01 AM EDT, Sat July 22, 2023
Marlo the cavapoo has helped owner Charles Jefferson gather over golf 6,000 balls from two courses around London. But he's not the only animal in the world that enjoy's a front-row seat to golf action.
Robin Spring
Zebras graze on the Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge in Kenya during the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in 2022.
Tristan Jones / ©LET 2022
An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Monkeys are seen on the seventh fairway during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2021.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
A giraffe crosses the first hole at dusk at the Leopard Creek Country Club Golf in Malelane, South Africa in 2004.
David Alexander/Getty Images
A moose walks across the 16th tee during "The Match" at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana in 2021.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
A coatimundi is seen as Joseph Bramlet putts on the first green during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the El Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2021.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Geese waddle along the sixth hole at the Celtic Manor Resort as Jack Senior prepares to play his third shot during day one of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale in Newport, Wales in 2021.
Warren Little/Getty Images
A kangaroo is seen during day one of the 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic held at The Vines Resort and Country Club in Perth, Australia.
Ian Walton/Getty Images
Matthieu Pavon holes his putt as a stork watches on from behind the 17th green during the third round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Quarteira, Portugal in 2021.
Warren Little/Getty Images
Baboons cross a fairway during day two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa in 2016.
Warren Little/Getty Images
A cockerel is seen on the 15th tee during the second day of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at T-Golf & Country Club in Mallorca, Spain in 2021.
Octavio Passos/Getty Images
When animals take over the golf course
CNN  — 

For the second consecutive round, play was disrupted at the Open Championship, but – this time – not by protestors. On Saturday, trespassing tasks were taken up by a tiny toad.

The hopping arrival of one of Britain’s rarest amphibians at Royal Liverpool’s 13th green led to a delay in proceedings during the third round of the major, as only one trained member of the club’s staff can handle the natterjack toad.

From snakes to squirrels, elite golf is no stranger to creature cameos, with rules written by tournament’s organizers The R&A in place to allow players to move animals that are “touching or near their ball without penalty … in any way.”

But the Open’s special guest occupies a special status.

Measuring just six to eight centimeters, weighing between four and 19 grams, and only found at a select few coastal spots in England and Scotland, according to British charity The Wildlife Trusts, the natterjack toad is a European protected species.

The natterjack toad is one of Britain's rarest amphibian species.
J Moreno/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

It is an offense under the UK government’s Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981) to “intentionally or recklessly disturb natterjack toads while they occupy a structure or place used for shelter or protection.”

As a result, players had to wait for Royal Liverpool’s Links Manager James Bledge – the only individual on site licensed to handle the amphibian – to arrive, who helped the toad off the green before play resumed.

England's Tyrrell Hatton plays the 13th hole.
Tom Shaw/R&A/Getty Images

It comes after Friday’s second round was disrupted by Just Stop Oil activists, who have targeted several high-profile sporting events in England in recent months, including The Ashes, Wimbledon, and the World Snooker Championship.

American Brian Harman, chasing a first major title, carried a five shot lead into the weekend after carding a brilliant six-under 66 Friday. The 36-year-old teed off for his third round at 3:30 p.m. BST (10:30 a.m. ET).

